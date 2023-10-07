Variety Cruises Development Director Takes Aim at Global Growth

Variety Cruises Director of Global Development, Nikos Stassinopoulos, is on a mission to expand the company’s global presence and strengthen the Variety Cruises brand.

Variety Cruises recently announced the appointment of Stasinopoulos, citing his vast experience in planning and coordinating strategic business projects, managing recruitment and assignment, and achieving the objectives of investment entities or groups. The executive also offered this:

“We are entering a post-pandemic era where the cruise industry is poised for inexplicable growth. Variety Cruises, with its rich history dating back to 1949, offers its guests a unique and unrivaled experience. I firmly embrace the unique set of values ​​and rich cultural essence that the company represents and strongly believe that no competitor in the cruise industry can compete with the exceptional experiences we offer on our voyages.

Stasinopoulos expressed his company’s commitment to “established ethics and creating truly exceptional cruises is what sets us apart and is a unique force in the industry.”

According to Variety Cruises, Stasinopoulos is also departing on a course to empower young entrepreneurs and SMEs to embrace diversity, develop profitable portfolios, explore new ventures, and leverage leading technology solutions to drive sustainable development. However, his primary mission is establishing Variety Cruises as the leading global supplier of 7-day cruise experiences.

The company’s news says the new director will also build strong B2B business partnerships, improve product profitability, and explore new markets for future projects.

Variety Cruises’ CEO, Filippos Venetopoulos

Variety Cruises offers unique experiences, including mega-yacht cruises of the Greek Isles. A leader in small ship cruising, Variety Cruises won USA Today Reader’s Choice World’s Best Boutique Cruise Line 2016. A family-run business founded in Greece in 1949, the company is refining its cruise offerings by going ‘deeper’ into its voyages.

Filippos Venetopoulos, the cruise company’s CEO, just recently told Cruise & Ferry’s Alice Chalmers Variety Cruises is also expanding on its family-style cruising itineraries.