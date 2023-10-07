Greece Airbnb Overnights Match 2019 Stays

According to data from Eurostat, Greece’s Airbnb rentals hosted more than 9.3 million people in the first half of 2023.

From January to June 2023, some 9,308,584 people booked accommodations in Greece through online booking platforms such as Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia Group, and Tripadvisor. In the first half of 2023, short-term rentals were up 15.8 percent compared to 2022.

Over 153 million nights were booked across the EU, an increase of almost 16% over the previous year. According to the report, the most popular Airbnb destinations were Rhône-Alpes (5.2 million nights), the Canary Islands (5.0 million), and Andalucía (4.3 million).

With September and October short-stays on the rise, Greek Airbnb bookings will certainly exceed pre-COVID numbers overall and 2022 nights booked.