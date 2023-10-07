Three Greek Wellness Spas Shine at the 9th World Spa Awards

Greece has been recognized by the judges at the World Spa Awards as among the best. Several spas in the country earned awards of distinction at the 9th annual event to honor wellness providers.

One recipient, the Spa at Amanzoe, won the Best Spa Hotel 2023 award. This spa offers clients programs involving nutrition, fitness, exercise, massage, and thalassotherapy (seawater therapy).

Also rewarded at the awards for “Best Resort Spa 2023” was Anassa Spa at Santo Pure Oia Suites & Villas. Euphoria Retreat (Below) claimed the “Best Wellness Retreat 2023” award. Their experience is about harmonizing mind, body, and spirit to achieve balance.

Concerning the overall awards event, Rebecca Cohen, Managing Director of World Spa Awards, offered this to the media:

“The spa and wellness industry is experiencing sustained growth, evident in the calibre of nominees in our 2023 programme. We have seen a notable increase in first-time World Spa Awards recipients, whilst previous winners also continue to push the boundaries of excellence by retaining their titles. All winners have shown dedication to delivering exceptional spa and wellness experiences and we are excited to share these achievements with the world.”

Interested readers can view the entire list of World Spa Awards 2023 winners here.