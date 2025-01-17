VARCITIES: Chania Is Taking Steps Toward a Smarter Urban Future

The 5th and final interactive workshop of the EU-funded Varcities Project is scheduled for January 20, 2025. This event, supported by the Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, will take place at the Center for Mediterranean Architecture (CMA) in Chania from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

The event is organized by local and academic partners, including:

Municipality of Chania

Telecommunications Systems Institute, Technical University of Crete

Cyclopolis – Bike Sharing Systems

What to Expect at the Workshop

This workshop delivers the project’s ultimate outcomes, crafted based on input from earlier sessions. Visitors can explore innovative urban ideas designed to enhance public spaces and city living. Two “Visionary Solutions” will be unveiled:

Mobile Urban Living Room (MULaR): This flexible structure will pop up in different areas around Chania. It’s not just a piece of furniture—it’s a new way to connect with public spaces. Designed to engage locals and visitors alike, it provides a space for social and cultural activities. Think of it as a creative hub that helps people rediscover the value of green spaces. Upgraded Municipal Bicycles: To improve data collection and air quality monitoring, Chania is equipping bicycles with sensor kits. These kits track pollutants like noise and air quality. Public bike stations will gather data and combine it with health info from gadgets like smart grips. Weather station inputs, surveys, and apps will also enrich these findings, creating a detailed view of environmental health across the city.

Exciting Technologies on Display

The event also highlights the supporting digital technologies, including:

A health and wellness platform.

A mixed-reality game for engaging urban experiences.

A discussion will follow the presentations, focusing on refining these tools and evaluating the project’s overall progress.

For visitors, these solutions offer unique ways to engage with Chania. The mixed-reality game could make exploring the city more interactive and fun. On the other hand, residents gain practical solutions that improve their public spaces and quality of life, like smart bicycles and wellness platforms.

This initiative combines nature-inspired designs and smart technology to improve urban health and well-being. The project’s aim? To make cities like Chania better for everyone—residents and visitors alike.

Want more information about the Varcities Project? Visit www.varcities.eu or email varcities@chania.gr.