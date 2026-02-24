Souda Draws Attention

Military activity at Souda Bay has once again placed Chania in the spotlight, prompting a planned demonstration organized by the Peace Committee of Chania.

According to the committee’s public statement, an increased American and NATO presence at the base — including advanced aircraft such as F-35s and A-10s, aerial tankers, transport planes, and the anticipated arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford — signals a period of intensified strategic activity in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The protest is scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, at 18:00 at the Agora in Chania, organized by the Pan-Cretan Committee Against the Bases and Military Involvement.

Souda Bay has long been one of the most strategically important military facilities in the Mediterranean. Its deep natural harbor and airfield infrastructure make it a key logistics and refueling hub for operations across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

Recent movements reported include:

Deployment of F-35 fighter aircraft

Presence of A-10 attack aircraft

Aerial refueling tankers

Military transport aircraft

Expected docking of the USS Gerald R. Ford

For locals, none of this is entirely new. Souda has operated in this capacity for decades. However, visible surges in activity often reignite debate within the community.

The Call for Demonstration

The Peace Committee of Chania is urging public participation in Tuesday’s gathering, calling for:

Greece’s disengagement from foreign military planning

Closure of the Souda base and other U.S./NATO facilities in the country

Return of Greek military personnel from overseas missions

The language of the announcement frames the base’s role as increasing regional risk. Others, however, view Souda’s presence as a longstanding pillar of Greece’s international partnerships and security framework.

As always in Crete, opinions are not whispered. They are voiced — often in the open square.

Crete Between Tourism and Strategy

Chania remains one of Greece’s most visited destinations. Venetian harbors, Balos Lagoon, Samaria Gorge — this is what most travelers associate with western Crete.

Yet alongside that postcard image stands Souda Bay, a reminder that Crete has always occupied a crossroads position — culturally, commercially, and strategically.

For visitors, daily life in Chania continues as usual. Cafés remain full. The harbor glows at sunset. Flights land. Ferries dock.

But when aircraft carriers arrive, the island’s geopolitical weight briefly becomes visible.

Tuesday’s demonstration will likely be peaceful, in line with previous civic mobilizations in the region.