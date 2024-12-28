Turkish Airlines Adds Flights to Chile

Turkish Airlines has announced flights to Santiago, Chile. This marks the airline’s 131st country and its 26th destination in the Americas. The new connectivity between Türkiye and South America, will present travelers with new cultural experiences, outdoor adventures, and other tourism opportunities.

The route will operate four times weekly via São Paulo, offering enhanced travel options for hikers, nature lovers, and tourists. Turkish Airlines is also offering special round-trip fares for the launch.

Key Highlights

Istanbul-Santiago flights operate four times a week via São Paulo.

Santiago becomes Turkish Airlines’ 26th destination in the Americas.

Promotional fares are available until March 31, 2025, starting at $1,099 from Istanbul and $999 from Santiago.

Round-trip fares starting from just $1,099 from Istanbul and $999 from Santiago. These promotional prices allow travelers to explore two culturally rich destinations without stretching their budgets. The offer runs through March 31, 2025.

Connecting Travelers to Santiago’s Wonders

Santiago is Chile’s vibrant capital, an ideal destination for hikers and adventurers. From the towering Andes Mountains to the Pacific coast, the region offers a range of thrilling outdoor activities.

Scenic Treks: Hike along trails in the Andes or explore the beauty of Torres del Paine National Park.

Hike along trails in the Andes or explore the beauty of Torres del Paine National Park. Cultural Sites: Visit iconic landmarks like Plaza de Armas or La Moneda Palace.

Visit iconic landmarks like Plaza de Armas or La Moneda Palace. Cuisine & Wine: Experience Chile’s celebrated vineyards and enjoy authentic local dishes.

Unique Experience for Chilean Travelers

Istanbul, on the other hand, provides Chilean visitors access to a city rich in culture and history. Known for its blend of European and Asian influences, Istanbul offers a wealth of attractions:

Historical Gems: Discover the Hagia Sophia, Blue Mosque, and Topkapi Palace.

Discover the Hagia Sophia, Blue Mosque, and Topkapi Palace. Modern Vibes: Enjoy bustling bazaars, luxurious shopping centers, and lively nightlife.

Enjoy bustling bazaars, luxurious shopping centers, and lively nightlife. Delectable Food: Relish Turkish delights, kebabs, and expertly crafted mezze platters.

Turkish Airlines Programs for Advanced Travel

Turkish Airlines has established itself as a traveler-friendly airline, offering value-added services, especially for those with longer layovers.

Stopover Istanbul Program: Passengers with layovers of 20+ hours receive complimentary hotel stays, giving them time to explore the city.

Passengers with layovers of 20+ hours receive complimentary hotel stays, giving them time to explore the city. TourIstanbul Program: For shorter layovers of 6-24 hours, free guided tours of Istanbul’s landmarks are available, including the Grand Bazaar and the Blue Mosque.

Deepening Cultural and Economic Ties

Another key reason for Turkish Airlines’ launch of this new route is to take advantage of travelers who want mutual cultural exchange. Türkiye and Chile will both benefit from the tourism growth while strengthening economic ties. By choosing Santiago as its latest destination, Turkish Airlines broadens its global influence and continues to deliver convenient travel options.

The airline’s strategy remains clear: expand into regions with high potential while offering comprehensive connections and quality service. As Turkish Airlines’ Chairman, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, notes:

This new route strengthens our role as a bridge between continents and cultures.

Outdoor enthusiasts eager to embrace Chile’s breathtaking landscapes or historians drawn to Istanbul’s layered past, will benefit from this unique offer from one of the world’s top airlines. Turkish Airlines is the world’s top international carrier to a plethora of destinations worldwide.