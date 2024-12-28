Philippines Travel: New Measures to Attract International Visitors

The Philippine Department of Tourism (DoT) recently endorsed initiatives to improve the country’s inbound tourism. These steps include relaxed visa policies and systems designed to make travelling to the Philippines more seamless for international tourists.

A major proposal involves implementing an electronic visa system to simplify the entry process for visitors. Other changes would also extend the stay of visa holders from the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Schengen Area countries, Singapore, and the UK from seven days to 30 days. Visitor spending and economic growth for local businesses are expected from the increased travel spend.

Key Initiatives

As part of its efforts to expand the tourism sector, the DoT introduced the Cruise Visa Waiver Program earlier this year. This initiative was put in place to attract more international cruise passengers and enhance their experience while exploring the Philippines.

In addition, to ensure smoother travel, the DoT has expressed its backing for the use of biometric systems at the Bureau of Immigration. These technologies will help speed up entry and exit procedures for travelers.

Destination marketing will be prominent in the promotional mix, as well. Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco reaffirmed her department’s commitment to establishing the Philippines as a competitive travel destination. The official emphasized ongoing collaboration with government and private-sector stakeholders to promote tourism nationwide. Frasco offered this comment:

Together with our partners in government and the private sector, we will continue to champion the Philippines as a leading destination, offering rich experiences that benefit both visitors and the Filipino people.

Key Highlights