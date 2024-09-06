Win a 10-Day All-Inclusive Greek Island Adventure for Two

Entries open at 12:00 AM EST on September 5th, 2024, and close at 11:59 PM EST on November 5th, 2024. Please note that entries submitted outside this window will be invalid.

Have you been dreaming of a Greek getaway filled with sun-drenched islands, ancient history, and unforgettable moments? We’re thrilled to bring you an incredible opportunity courtesy of Greece Insiders, the experts in crafting bespoke travel experiences across Greece. They’re offering an extraordinary giveaway that promises to whisk not just one, but two lucky travelers—you and a companion—away on a 10-day island-hopping adventure through some of Greece’s most stunning destinations.

Explore Athens, Mykonos, and Santorini in Style

Athens (Photo by Kylie Docherty on Unsplash)

Greece Insiders has meticulously curated a once-in-a-lifetime itinerary that blends history, culture, relaxation, and luxury. The lucky winner, along with a chosen companion—a friend, a partner, or a loved one—will begin this epic journey by flying straight to Athens, Greece’s vibrant capital and a city that seamlessly blends ancient history with modern culture. Walk in the footsteps of philosophers and emperors as you explore the Acropolis, the Parthenon, and other iconic landmarks that tell the story of one of the world’s oldest civilizations. Wander through the bustling Plaka district, sample delicious Greek cuisine, and soak up the lively atmosphere of this timeless city.

From Athens, the adventure continues to the cosmopolitan island of Mykonos, a jewel in the Aegean Sea. Known for its iconic whitewashed houses, picturesque windmills, and stunning beaches, Mykonos is a paradise where elegance meets excitement. Spend your days basking in the sun on golden sands, diving into crystal-clear waters, or wandering through charming streets filled with boutique shops and delightful cafes. When the sun sets, Mykonos transforms into a vibrant playground with legendary nightlife, offering everything from chic beach bars to glamorous nightclubs.

The final leg of your journey will take you to the breathtaking island of Santorini, famous for its blue-domed churches, dramatic cliffs, and world-renowned sunsets. You can explore the caldera together, visit charming villages like Oia and Fira, and indulge in the island’s exquisite wines and cuisine. Whether strolling along scenic cliffside paths or enjoying a romantic dinner at a seaside taverna, Santorini offers an idyllic setting that promises unforgettable memories.

Oia – Santorini (Photo by Michael Mitrakos on Unsplash)

What’s Included in the Prize?

This extraordinary giveaway is packed with incredible value, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable experience for you and your companion. Here’s what’s included:

Round-trip International Flights for Two to Athens : Enjoy stress-free travel with fully covered flights to Athens and back, allowing you to begin your adventure as soon as you board the plane.

: Enjoy stress-free travel with fully covered flights to Athens and back, allowing you to begin your adventure as soon as you board the plane. All-Inclusive Ground Transportation : From private transfers and domestic flights to scenic ferry rides between the islands, every aspect of your travel will be handled. Say goodbye to travel hassles and hello to effortless transitions between each stunning destination.

: From private transfers and domestic flights to scenic ferry rides between the islands, every aspect of your travel will be handled. Say goodbye to travel hassles and hello to effortless transitions between each stunning destination. Luxury Accommodations for Two : Stay in top-rated hotels that offer the perfect blend of comfort, style, and authentic local flavour. Each accommodation has been handpicked for its exceptional service, prime location, and unique ambience, ensuring you experience the best Greek hospitality.

: Stay in top-rated hotels that offer the perfect blend of comfort, style, and authentic local flavour. Each accommodation has been handpicked for its exceptional service, prime location, and unique ambience, ensuring you experience the best Greek hospitality. Activities per Destination : Tailored according to your interests, ensuring a personalized experience.

: Tailored according to your interests, ensuring a personalized experience. €500 in Spending Money : Enhance your trip with €500 to spend on whatever catches your fancy, whether it’s a gourmet meal at a seaside restaurant, a unique souvenir, or an extra excursion to explore hidden corners of the islands.

: Enhance your trip with €500 to spend on whatever catches your fancy, whether it’s a gourmet meal at a seaside restaurant, a unique souvenir, or an extra excursion to explore hidden corners of the islands. A Brand-New iPhone: Capture every magical moment of your Greek adventure with a state-of-the-art iPhone. From the sun setting over Santorini to the vibrant streets of Mykonos, your new phone will help you document and share every highlight of your journey.

How to Participate

Entering this exciting giveaway is easy. Head over to Greece Insiders’ page and follow the entry instructions for your chance to win this dream vacation. It’s a simple process, and the rewards could be spectacular. Be sure to check out their terms and conditions, and get ready to enter for your chance to win the vacation of a lifetime for you and a lucky companion.

Entering this exciting giveaway is easy! Simply follow these steps:

Share a Travel Photo on Instagram: Post your favourite travel photo on Instagram. Tag Us: Make sure to tag @greeceinsiders.travel in your post. Use Our Hashtag: Include the hashtag #greeceinsiders to complete your entry.

Entries open at 12:00 AM EST on September 5th, 2024, and close at 11:59 PM EST on November 5th, 2024. Please note that entries submitted outside this window will be invalid.

See the terms and conditions here for more information.

Why We’re Excited About This Giveaway

Greece has long been a top destination for travellers seeking a perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and culture. With Greece Insiders, your experience is elevated to a new level. Their deep local knowledge and commitment to creating personalized travel experiences make every trip unique and memorable. From uncovering hidden gems to providing expert guidance on the best places to eat, stay, and explore, Greece Insiders will help you experience the country through the eyes of locals who know it best.

This giveaway is not just about visiting Greece; it’s about experiencing it in a way that most tourists never do. With Greece Insiders, you can access insider tips, off-the-beaten-path experiences, and a personalized itinerary to match your travel style. Whether discovering secret beaches, tasting local wines, or learning the stories behind ancient ruins, this trip promises to be an immersive adventure beyond the ordinary.

Whether Greece has always been on your bucket list or you’re looking to rediscover it with a fresh perspective, this giveaway is an opportunity you won’t want to miss. We’re delighted to partner with Greece Insiders to bring this extraordinary chance to our readers. Don’t miss out—enter today and start dreaming of your Greek adventure with your favourite travel buddy! Your sun-soaked, history-rich, and unforgettable journey awaits.