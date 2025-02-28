Travel Trends for Spring 2025 Via Airbnb

This Spring, travelers are planning to head out for some well-deserved time away. According to a January report from Airbnb, many choose destinations that offer more than just relaxation, prioritizing meaningful experiences like cultural festivals or time with loved ones. From the golden beaches of Punta Cana or Ubatuba to the historic charm of Cologne and Basel’s vibrant art scene, many are redefining how to spend their spring break. This season, it’s not just about a vacation; it’s about creating memories and taking a moment to reconnect with what matters.

Wonderlust to Soft Cumfy Travel

Spring break isn’t just for students anymore. Travelers of all ages are embracing this time to explore, relax, and connect. Popular beach spots like Ubatuba, Brazil, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, are drawing visitors looking for sun-soaked escapes. In Europe, charming cities like Cologne, Germany, and Basel, Switzerland, are buzzing with cultural events and activities. Solo trips are trending (90% growth in searches), focusing on slow travel and more extended stays—averaging 17 nights for solo adventurers. There’s also a rise in pet-friendly travel, with searches for trips including furry companions up 30% compared to last year. Families are seeking destinations with kid-friendly attractions, like parades at Cologne Carnival or interactive fun at Ubatuba Aquarium.

A Private Onsen Kominka Onsen in Taito City can accommodate up to 10 people – 7 nights for 4 people goes for about € 1,474.

Here are some key takeaways from the Airbnb report:

Solo travel surged beyond Valentine’s Day weekend and into Spring, with a 90% growth in solo searches for spring travel dates compared to last year.

Compared to last Spring, searches for trips with pets have risen by 30%5, with solo travelers experiencing the most significant increase of over 40%.

Interest in countryside escapes has risen this Spring compared to last year.

With spring school breaks, destinations offering family-friendly events and activities, including parades during Cologne Carnival and educational exploration at the Ubatuba Aquarium in Brazil, are trending.

Bambu – Praia Grande | Sea front – An Airbnb property just 60 seconds from a stunning Ubatuba beach can host up to 6 guests – 2 bedrooms, 5 beds, 2.5 baths

Trending Spring Destinations 2025

Airbnb compiled a list of top trending destinations this Spring based on increased searches since spring 2024. Among those were Milan, Italy; Cologne, Germany; Corfu, Greece; Ubatuba, Brazil (image above); Gulf Shores, Alabama; and Taito City, Japan. The complete list can be found here at Airbnb.