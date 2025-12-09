Greece’s Tourism, Hotels & Food Service sector is set to record the strongest quarter-to-quarter improvement in hiring intentions for early 2026, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey. The study, which gathered responses from 520 Greek employers, projects a 35% hiring outlook for the sector, a 41-point jump from the last quarter of 2025.

The findings come at a time when the Ministry of Tourism is advancing its controversial plan to reduce the study duration of ASTER and ASTEK tourism schools from four years to three — a proposal that has already triggered widespread reactions in Crete and elsewhere. Industry professionals warn that shortening the curriculum risks diluting training quality at a time when skilled labor is more crucial than ever.

Overall Trends

Across all sectors, hiring expectations for Q1 2026 show:

31% of employers plan to increase staff

of employers plan to increase staff 14% expect reductions

expect reductions 52% foresee stable staffing levels

foresee stable staffing levels 3% remain uncertain

Internationally, Greece ranks in the lower half of the global ranking, trailing the worldwide average by 5 points.

Sectoral Highlights

Technology, Media & Telecommunications (43%) — Strongest hiring prospects, up 16 points from the previous quarter.

— Strongest hiring prospects, up 16 points from the previous quarter. Tourism, Hotels & Food Service (35%) — Largest quarterly surge, up 41 points.

— Largest quarterly surge, up 41 points. Industry (34%) — Rising steadily with a 16-point increase.

More conservative expectations appear in:

Trade & Logistics (17%)

Finance & Insurance (11%)

Construction & Real Estate (9%)

Professional, Scientific & Technical Services (9%)

Public Sector, Health & Social Services (5%)

Utilities & Natural Resources (4%)

A separate category, Information Technology (36%), is now tracked independently due to overlapping sub-sectors across Technology, Industry, Media, and Professional Services.

Drivers of Staffing Increases

Company growth: 34%

Expansion into new activities/roles: 27%

Filling positions left vacant earlier: 23%

Reasons for Reductions

Economic challenges: 30%

Increased turnover without immediate replacement: 24%

Automation reducing role needs: 23%

Regional Employment Outlook

Attica (21%) — Remains the strongest region, stable quarter-to-quarter and up 6 points annually.

— Remains the strongest region, stable quarter-to-quarter and up 6 points annually. Rest of Greece (18%) — Largest quarterly improvement, rising 8 points.

— Largest quarterly improvement, rising 8 points. Northern Greece (12%) — Continues with positive but moderate expectations.

Hiring by Company Size

50–249 employees (33%) — Strongest intentions, up 8 points.

— Strongest intentions, up 8 points. 10–49 employees (14%) — Shows the biggest quarterly improvement (+11).

All organizational size categories report positive year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter trends.

Statement from ManpowerGroup Greece

CEO Charalampos Kazantzidis notes that Greece’s labor market “continues on a steadily positive trajectory,” with Technology, Media & Telecommunications — and Tourism in particular — driving the strongest gains. He highlights that resilient consumption, increased investment, and strengthening manufacturing activity underpin these results. Demand for specialized skills remains high, making talent attraction and development a key competitive factor for Greek businesses.

Global Context

The global Employment Outlook for Q1 2026 stands at 24%, slightly higher than the previous quarter but lower compared to last year.