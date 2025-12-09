Argophilia

Tourism Sector Shows Strong Hiring Outlook for 2026

- December 9th, 2025 03:40 pm

New ManpowerGroup data shows strong hiring prospects in Tourism for early 2026, while the Ministry’s plan to reduce ASTER/ASTEK studies to 3 years sparks industry concern.

Greece’s Tourism, Hotels & Food Service sector is set to record the strongest quarter-to-quarter improvement in hiring intentions for early 2026, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey. The study, which gathered responses from 520 Greek employers, projects a 35% hiring outlook for the sector, a 41-point jump from the last quarter of 2025.

The findings come at a time when the Ministry of Tourism is advancing its controversial plan to reduce the study duration of ASTER and ASTEK tourism schools from four years to three — a proposal that has already triggered widespread reactions in Crete and elsewhere. Industry professionals warn that shortening the curriculum risks diluting training quality at a time when skilled labor is more crucial than ever.

Overall Trends

Across all sectors, hiring expectations for Q1 2026 show:

  • 31% of employers plan to increase staff
  • 14% expect reductions
  • 52% foresee stable staffing levels
  • 3% remain uncertain

Internationally, Greece ranks in the lower half of the global ranking, trailing the worldwide average by 5 points.

Sectoral Highlights

  • Technology, Media & Telecommunications (43%) — Strongest hiring prospects, up 16 points from the previous quarter.
  • Tourism, Hotels & Food Service (35%) — Largest quarterly surge, up 41 points.
  • Industry (34%) — Rising steadily with a 16-point increase.

More conservative expectations appear in:

  • Trade & Logistics (17%)
  • Finance & Insurance (11%)
  • Construction & Real Estate (9%)
  • Professional, Scientific & Technical Services (9%)
  • Public Sector, Health & Social Services (5%)
  • Utilities & Natural Resources (4%)

A separate category, Information Technology (36%), is now tracked independently due to overlapping sub-sectors across Technology, Industry, Media, and Professional Services.

Drivers of Staffing Increases

  • Company growth: 34%
  • Expansion into new activities/roles: 27%
  • Filling positions left vacant earlier: 23%

Reasons for Reductions

  • Economic challenges: 30%
  • Increased turnover without immediate replacement: 24%
  • Automation reducing role needs: 23%

Regional Employment Outlook

  • Attica (21%) — Remains the strongest region, stable quarter-to-quarter and up 6 points annually.
  • Rest of Greece (18%) — Largest quarterly improvement, rising 8 points.
  • Northern Greece (12%) — Continues with positive but moderate expectations.

Hiring by Company Size

  • 50–249 employees (33%) — Strongest intentions, up 8 points.
  • 10–49 employees (14%) — Shows the biggest quarterly improvement (+11).
    All organizational size categories report positive year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter trends.

Statement from ManpowerGroup Greece

CEO Charalampos Kazantzidis notes that Greece’s labor market “continues on a steadily positive trajectory,” with Technology, Media & Telecommunications — and Tourism in particular — driving the strongest gains. He highlights that resilient consumption, increased investment, and strengthening manufacturing activity underpin these results. Demand for specialized skills remains high, making talent attraction and development a key competitive factor for Greek businesses.

Global Context

The global Employment Outlook for Q1 2026 stands at 24%, slightly higher than the previous quarter but lower compared to last year.

  • Strongest sectors worldwide: Finance & Insurance (32%), Technology/Media/Telecom (29%), Construction & Real Estate (27%).
  • More cautious sectors: Public Administration, Health & Social Services (20%), Utilities/Natural Resources (22%), Trade & Logistics (23%).
  • Mid-sized companies internationally (250–999 employees) show the highest hiring intentions (28%).
  • Brazil (54%) leads globally, while Europe & the Middle East post lower expectations (20%).
  • The weakest hiring outlooks are recorded in the UK (13%), Romania (0%), and Slovakia (-3%).

About Victoria Udrea

Victoria is the Editorial Assistant at Argophilia Travel News, where she helps craft stories that celebrate the spirit of travel—with a special fondness for Crete. Before joining Argophilia, she worked as a PR consultant at Pamil Visions PR, building her expertise in media and storytelling. Whether covering innovation or island life, Victoria brings curiosity and heart to every piece she writes.

