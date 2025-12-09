Crete Farmers Occupy the Heraklion Airport for 19 Hours

Farmers, livestock breeders, and beekeepers held Heraklion Airport for 19 hours.

Protesters accuse the state of economic extermination through subsidy cuts.

Many Crete producers received only 20% of what they were due.

The group marched next to the Decentralized Administration building, now under occupation.

They demand a direct meeting with the prime minister and a technical solution for Natura land.

Tear gas and plastic bullets used by police remain a major point of outrage.

Crete’s agricultural world drew a hard line this week. After what they called a “successful and dignified” demonstration, farmers, livestock breeders, and beekeepers held the Heraklion Airport under occupation for 19 continuous hours, turning one of Greece’s busiest gateways into a symbol of rural anger.

Thousands of travelers suffered delays and diversions, while the protesters insisted they had no other choice. By 10:00 this morning, they withdrew peacefully — only to immediately march toward the Decentralized Administration of Crete, which they have since taken over as well.

Their message was blunt: “We showed our strength. You are trying to erase us economically. No to the sudden death of subsidies. Yes to fair redistribution so people can survive the winter.”

The demand now sits on one line: A meeting with the prime minister.

Police Tension, Plastic Bullets, and a Political Scandal

While the occupation ended without further clashes, farmers left pointed remarks about the previous night — describing tear gas and plastic bullets used by police to disperse the crowd.

To them, this is not simply a dispute over paperwork. They call it a political scandal and a blatant injustice against Crete. Many producers received barely 20% of their expected EU agricultural subsidies, and some report receiving almost nothing. With the season ending and the holidays approaching, frustration has reached a boiling point.

Natura Land at the Heart of the Crisis

During today’s meeting with Decentralized Administration Coordinator Maria Kozyraki, the tone remained calm but firm.

Farmers explained that:

2.5 million stremmata of Crete land fall under the Natura 2000 designation

These zones are automatically categorized as non-eligible for subsidies

Crete, with its uniquely large protected areas, is disproportionately punished

Producers insist the government must implement the technical solution previously discussed — a mapping method that enables fairer land classification.

They claim that late Sunday night, a suspiciously small number of plots were suddenly added for producers in the Peloponnese.

Their conclusion: “We will not back down. This is survival.”

The protest committees will decide the next steps in the coming hours.

What This Means for Crete Tourism and Local Life

A protest of this scale carries immediate implications beyond agriculture:

Airport operations will remain on high alert

Christmas travel may face unpredictable disruptions if protests continue

Tourism businesses must prepare contingency plans

Local food supply may feel pressure if the crisis grows

And yet, all of Crete knows one thing: When farmers take to the streets, it happens because they have reached the point where quiet negotiation no longer works.

Argophilia will follow developments closely.