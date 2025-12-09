Argophilia

Souda Port Under Strict Security for Israeli Cruise Passengers

- December 9th, 2025 03:30 pm

Souda Port saw unprecedented police measures on Tuesday to ensure the safe transit of Israeli cruise passengers. (Photo: NeaKriti)

Souda resembled a fortified zone on Tuesday morning (09.12.2025), as police implemented exceptionally strict security measures both inside and outside the port.
The heightened presence was described as unprecedented for the area.

Authorities enforced the measures due to the arrival of Israeli passengers from a cruise ship, focusing on ensuring their safe transportation and movement during their stay.

According to local sources, policing levels were significantly higher than usual, with officers stationed throughout the port and along key transit points. The operation was carried out without incident.

