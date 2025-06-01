Every June, Samos stirs things up by hosting the “Tour de Samos”—no, not a high-octane speed fest but a regularity rally that follows traffic rules. From June 6 to 8 this year, the event returns for its fifth run, dragging (and sometimes pushing) beloved old cars out of the garage and into the light of reality: 200 kilometres of painstakingly accurate yet slow-paced driving. It’s not about burning rubber. It’s about not running late, or worse, early.

Classic car lovers, racers who can distinguish a carburettor from a cupholder, and racing aficionados come together to cruise every kind of Samos landscape. The route twists across the island, dragging participants from steep mountain climbs to seaside stretches, right past coastal villages that would rather be napping. The whole shindig is staged on public roads, normal traffic and all, because why not make it harder for everyone?

The 5th Tour de Samos, June 6-8, offers classic car fans and racers a precision rally across 200 km of Samos. (Photo: Tour de Samos 2023)

So, What’s the Point?

Like other cult classics, Tour de Samos doesn’t care about speed. Instead, organisers seek drivers with an eye for detail. “Our rally respects the traffic code at every turn. No special permissions, no closed roads,” organisers declare in a burst of bureaucratic pride. Even the cars are stars of the past: each one is a rolling memoir—packed with stories, characters, and a dash of existential dread.

The experience isn’t just a rally. Every stretch of road doubles as a sightseeing tour. The special stages cruise by architectural cottages and historic curb bumps, inviting crews to soak up the island’s cultural leftovers. Some say driving here is like reading a history book; only the book rattles and leaks oil.

Tour de Samos 2023

The Big Picture (and the Official Stamp Collection)

Tour de Samos operates under the sign of the Municipality. That proud “Δήμος Σάμου” badge plasters every poster and map. The event follows the FIA’s International Sporting Code (impress your neighbour with that fact) with OM—AE’s own Racing Committee tut-tutting in approval. Snapshots and videos beam Samos’s landscapes across the web, proving the island’s worth a visit—even if your rental car is newer than your phone.

Why go through all this trouble? Besides giving every classic car a reason to exist, the rally cranks up tourism. According to officials, “Tour de Samos is an important opportunity for our local community to welcome guests and share our traditions.” The influx pumps money into local shops while drivers and spectators get to see Samos in all its unpredictable, sun-soaked glory.

In short, Tour de Samos is the opposite of a slick, modern event. It’s honest, a little messy, and stubbornly proud. Classic cars groan their way from village to village, drivers bicker about who missed the last timing point, and Samos gets the applause it deserves.

The details, the schedule, and all things “Tour de Samos” live at the official https://tourdesamos.com/. If gas fumes, dry wit, and genuine island character sound like your thing, pack your suitcase—preferably something as old as your car.