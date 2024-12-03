Ticket to Travel 2025 Reveals Bold Trends

Travel in 2025 is about to get bigger and bolder. Marriott Bonvoy’s “Ticket to Travel 2025” research offers fresh insights into travel habits across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The responses from over 21,000 adults show a clear trend—people want more trips, more experiences, and more value.

Key Travel Stats for 2025

More vacations ahead : 42% of travellers plan to travel more compared to 2024; 81% will travel more or just as much.

: 42% of travellers plan to travel more compared to 2024; 81% will travel more or just as much. Vacation snapshots : On average, travellers aim for 5.5 trips in 2025: 2.3 domestic holidays. 1.8 shorter trips (under 4 hours by air). 1.4 long-haul adventures.

: On average, travellers aim for 5.5 trips in 2025:

Top Trends for 2025

1. Heritage Holidays

Exploring family roots is resurging as a top choice.

36% have already taken a heritage trip.

have already taken a heritage trip. 32% are planning one soon.

are planning one soon. Younger people are leading this trend: 43% (ages 18-24) and 45% (ages 25-34) have done it, compared to just 22% of those aged 65+.



Why do people care about heritage holidays?

Nearly half (46%) feel knowing their family’s origins and experiences is essential.

45% want to see where ancestors lived and grew up.

2. Bravecations

People are braver on vacation.

67% say they do daring things while travelling that they wouldn’t try at home.

Younger age groups lead the courage charge: 78% (ages 18-24) 82% (ages 25-34) Only 39% (ages 65+).



Top bold activities:

44% tried exotic food.

tried exotic food. 43% climbed to dizzying heights.

climbed to dizzying heights. 33% started conversations with strangers.

3. Sustainability Matters

Eco-friendly travel is no longer niche—it’s non-negotiable.

72% consider the environment when making plans, up from 64% last year.

55% checked their accommodation’s sustainability during their last trip; 30% did so before booking.

4. AI in Travel Planning

Artificial intelligence is reshaping trip planning.

41% have used AI to research or plan trips, up from 26% a year ago.

Young travellers (ages 18-34) are embracing AI: 59% (ages 18-24) and 62% (ages 25-34) used it this year, compared to 45% and 41% last year.



What Travelers Want in 2025

Basic comforts top the list:

Cleanliness : 95%

: 95% Price : 92%

: 92% Good location: 91%

Other rising priorities include:

Sustainability: 65%

Pet-friendly stays: 47%

Solo-friendly options: 55%

The main motivations for travel are simple:

Spending quality time with loved ones: 53%

Splurging on themselves: 49%

Returning home healthier: 36%

Spending Smarter

Even with the rise in planned trips, value remains key.

Special offers or discounts are the top incentive to book.

30% are factoring in exchange rates for trips in 2025, an increase from prior years.

Off-peak travel, or shoulder season breaks, is gaining popularity. 74% have either done this or considered it, with 65% citing value as the deciding factor.

Marriott’s Ticket to Travel 2025 research paints an exciting picture of the year ahead. Vacations are more than just checking off destinations—they’re about reconnecting, reinventing, and relaxing in bold new ways. From heritage trips to AI-driven plans, travellers are rewriting the rules while keeping sustainability and value in mind.