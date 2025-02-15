Uncover the Mermaid’s Secret in Thessaloniki

Event Name: The Mermaid’s Secret and the Key of Thessaloniki

The Mermaid’s Secret: Is There a Treasure, or Are We All Being Duped?

Who knew Thessaloniki could hold secrets deeper than “Where’s the best Gyro?” There’s a mermaid with a key, and she’s guarding a treasure. Not just any treasure—it’s the stuff of sailor legends and half-fish-half-human melodrama. This isn’t your typical tourist trap; it’s part scavenger hunt, part mental Olympics.

Here’s the deal: legends claim a mythical mermaid hid treasures along Thessaloniki’s New Beach. But there’s a catch before you start rehearsing your “Under the Sea” musical number. To even sniff the treasure, you’ll need to decode ancient symbols—because finding a treasure in Greece without decoding something just wouldn’t feel right, would it? You’ll also solve puzzles inspired by both mythological tales and the city’s rich history.

Will the Myth and Reality of Thessaloniki Ever Get Along?

It turns out solving The Mermaid’s Secret is not just about showing off your puzzle-solving skills. It’s also an excuse to explore Thessaloniki’s charming streets, uncover bits of local lore along the New Beach promenade, and ask yourself why on Earth a half-fish-half-human creature guarded a key in the first place.

Hidden clues await discovery in unexpected places. Is it all very “Indiana Jones but with more iced coffee”? Possibly. The New Beach area’s picturesque spots serve as the backdrop for your brilliant, possibly chaotic, attempts at unlocking the mystery.

Key Details—Because You’re About to Google This Anyway:

Team Size: Teams can’t exceed 8 participants (so no, you cannot bring that one loud cousin who ruins everything).

Teams can’t exceed 8 participants (so no, you cannot bring that one loud cousin who ruins everything). Who Can Join? Adults are welcome. Teens aged 12-17 can participate, too, but only if a guardian is present to hear them complain.

Adults are welcome. Teens aged 12-17 can participate, too, but only if a guardian is present to hear them complain. Cost: €35 per team. Yeah, they even throw in VAT—how thoughtful.

€35 per team. Yeah, they even throw in VAT—how thoughtful. Where: Thessaloniki’s New Beach—convenient for treasure hunters and people waiting for their brunch reservation.

Thessaloniki’s New Beach—convenient for treasure hunters and people waiting for their brunch reservation. When: Precisely scheduled once your booking/payment is confirmed. You’ll receive the exact meeting time and location by email, so don’t forget to check your spam folder after signing up.

Some Fine Print (Or, Why You Actually Need to Read This Part):

No payment, no play. That’s right, they’re not dealing with your “I forgot my wallet” excuses. Every little detail—meeting point, exact time, final instructions—comes in an email after your booking. Yes, it might go to spam. Yes, you still have to read it. If you’re one of those people who think they can just rock up on the day, think again. Pre-booking is mandatory.

Not sure if this is for you? Well, that’s fair. But think of it this way—if nothing else, it’s probably the only treasure hunt where the hardest part isn’t fighting over who gets the last scoop of Tzatziki.