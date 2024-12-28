Thessaloniki to Build a 400-Space Parking Lot in the Nea Elvetia Area

The Municipality of Thessaloniki is creating a 400-space parking lot near the Nea Elvetia Metro station. This project is backed by the Regional Unit of Thessaloniki under Central Macedonia’s administration. Positioned next to the terminal, it aims to ease access for passengers using private vehicles.

The lot will occupy municipal land near Papanastasiou Street, which was acquired during the extension of Psellou Street. The move addresses the lack of adequate parking that arose after the metro became operational.

Clear Vision for Better Mobility

The project envisions better mobility for locals and out-of-town visitors. Mayor Stelios Angeloudis stated, “With this project, Thessaloniki ensures smoother access to the Nea Elvetia terminal. It also reclaims public areas for improved parking solutions.”

He added, “I personally thank Regional Vice Governor Kostas Gioutikas for his prompt response and vital role in this effort.”

Site Development Underway

City officials, including Mayor Angeloudis and Vice Governor Gioutikas, inspected the site alongside municipal and regional teams. The visit focused on fast-tracking the work to meet public needs.

Key features of the project include:

Demolition of five buildings to clear the site

Construction of sidewalks along Papanastasiou Street near Psellou Street

A pedestrian pathway for safe transit from the parking lot to the metro terminalRedesigning the Area for Progress

The initiative brings a refreshed look to Thessaloniki’s urban layout. It enhances convenience for tourists and residents while encouraging smoother metro transit. The parking lot will be critical in optimizing the metro’s operations by reducing traffic congestion.

Tourists can expect hassle-free access to the metro, making navigating the city simpler. Completion of this project promises a better experience for travellers arriving in Thessaloniki by car and for city residents.