New Year’s Gala at Chania’s Grand Arsenal

The Municipality of Chania kicks off 2025 with a lively New Year’s Gala at the Grand Arsenal (Πρωτοχρονιατικο Gala). Scheduled for January 1st at 8 PM, this festive event features the talented musical group Marmitas. Known for their vibrant sound, Marmitas combines Swing, Soul, Hot Jazz, and RnB to create an irresistible dance atmosphere, ensuring a night of joy for all ages.

What to Expect

Marmitas’ Distinctive Performance : A blend of rhythm and melodies to enchant audiences.

: A blend of rhythm and melodies to enchant audiences. Electrifying Line-Up : George Grigorakos on guitar Kyriakos Alexiou on double bass Mania Alexaki with voice and percussive guitar Spyros Vaigousis on keys Orestis Krikonis on violin and vocals Reiner Witze on saxophone

: Special Guests : Surprise appearances to add more excitement.

: Surprise appearances to add more excitement. Dance and Celebration: An evening designed to get the crowd moving and set the perfect festive tone.

“Join us for an unforgettable night filled with music, dance, and the magic of New Year,” invite the event’s organizers.

This annual event brings locals and tourists together, united by the shared joy of music and celebration. Whether passionate about live music or simply looking to soak in the New Year’s spirit, this night will leave a lasting impression.

Dance, sing, and gather with friends and family at the Grand Arsenal. The Municipality of Chania welcomes 2025 with open arms, joyful tunes, and a warm invitation to celebrate this special occasion together.