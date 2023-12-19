LTI Announces the World’s Best New Luxury Hotels of 2023

…and only two out of fifteen are in Eastern Europe.
Luxury Travel Intelligence, a global, members-only organisation providing digital reporting for affluent travellers who wish to make informed travel decisions, released this year’s top 15 luxury hotels.
Three out of the top four new properties are from well-known jewellers and watchmakers Bulgari and Chopard. The UK is leading with three entries as top destinations, followed by Rome with two.
The top 15 new luxury hotels of 2023, in reverse order:
- The Peninsula, London: This luxury hotel stands out from the crowd in London, with meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to excellence in every aspect of its operation.
- The Dolli, Athens: The Dolli has quickly become a favourite among discerning Athenians, offering a blend of chic sophistication and relaxed charm in its individually appointed rooms, suites, and apartments.
- Capella, Sydney: A much-needed addition to Sydney’s hospitality scene, this mid-sized luxury property seamlessly combines modern luxury with the heritage of its landmark building and boasts an impressive spa facility.
- Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea: Nestled in the majestic desert surroundings, this Red Sea resort pays homage to Nabataean architectural heritage and sets new standards in sustainability and desert hospitality, offering an exceptional experience for its guests.
- COMO Metropolitan, Singapore: Located in the heart of Singapore, this immersive hotel offers a comprehensive experience spread across 19 floors, showcasing the best of COMO hospitality, fashion, wellness, and cuisine.
- The Fifth Avenue Hotel, New York City: This historic mansion-turned-hotel exudes romance and vibrancy, with 153 uniquely appointed rooms and suites, each offering a personalized touch.
- Four Seasons The Pearl, Qatar: A departure from the traditional resort model, this property offers residential-style apartments with spacious layouts, providing a true home-away-from-home experience in the signature Four Seasons style.
- Raffles at The OWO, London: Set in the historic Old War Office building, this opulent hotel features 120 rooms and suites, nine restaurants, three bars, and a luxurious Guerlain spa, offering a truly grand experience for its guests.
- Six Senses, Rome: This urban wellness-focused resort creates an oasis within Rome’s bustling historic centre, with select guest rooms and all suites featuring terraces, complemented by the serene Roman Spa.
- Estelle Manor, UK: Nestled in a 60-acre estate in Oxfordshire, this country club and hotel offers a wide selection of accommodations and is set to introduce a Roman-inspired bathhouse and spa.
- The Peninsula, Istanbul: Spread across four buildings, this lavish resort-style property boasts 177 rooms and suites, a classic Peninsula-style lobby, an impressive spa, and indoor and outdoor pools.
- Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino: This breathtaking resort seamlessly blends traditional elements with contemporary luxury, offering 99 elegantly appointed suites and villas with exceptional views and abundant space.
- Bulgari, Tokyo: Perched on the penthouse floors of the Yaesu skyscraper, this luxurious hotel offers spacious rooms and suites, a lavish spa, and a variety of dining options, providing a true escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.
- 1 Place Vendôme, Paris: This discreet boutique hotel, created by renowned jeweller Chopard, offers just 15 suites and rooms, providing an intimate and exclusive experience for discerning guests.
- Bulgari, Rome: Surpassing expectations, this renowned fine jewellery brand has created the World’s Best New Luxury Hotel in Rome, showcasing exceptional investment in both time and resources, setting a new standard for ultra-luxury hospitality.