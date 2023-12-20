25 Beautiful and Famous Christmas Quotes

Discover the enchanting world of Christmas with the 25 most beautiful and famous Christmas quotes. Immerse yourself in the timeless wisdom and festive spirit captured in these quotes, and let them ignite the joy and warmth of the holiday season within you.

“Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.” – Norman Vincent Peale

“Christmas is a season for kindling the fire for hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart.” – Washington Irving

“I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all the year.” – Charles Dickens

“Christmas, my child, is love in action.” – Dale Evans

“Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends.” – Margaret Thatcher

“The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other.” – Burton Hills

“Christmas is a necessity. There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we’re here for something else besides ourselves.” – Eric Sevareid

“Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling.” – Edna Ferber

“Christmas, children, is not a date. It is a state of mind.” – Mary Ellen Chase

“Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas.” – Peg Bracken

“At Christmas, all roads lead home.” – Marjorie Holmes

“Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” – Charles M. Schulz

“Peace on earth will come to stay when we live Christmas every day.” – Helen Steiner Rice

“Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.” – Hamilton Wright Mabie

“Christmas is not just a day, it’s a frame of mind.” – Valentine Davies

“He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree.” – Roy L. Smith

“I heard the bells on Christmas Day, their old, familiar carols play. And wild and sweet, the words repeat of peace on earth, good-will to men!” – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

“The magic of Christmas is not in the presents, but in His presence.” – Unknown

“Like snowflakes, my Christmas memories gather and dance – each beautiful, unique, and gone too soon.” – Deborah Whipp

“Christmas is a bridge. We need bridges as the river of time flows past. Today’s Christmas should mean creating happy hours for tomorrow and reliving those of yesterday.” – Gladys Taber

“Christmas is the keeping-place for memories of our innocence.” – Joan Mills

“Christmas is the day that holds all time together.” – Alexander Smith

“Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” – Laura Ingalls Wilder

“One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.” – Andy Rooney

These 25 beautiful and famous Christmas quotes capture the essence of the holiday season, evoking warmth, joy, and nostalgia.