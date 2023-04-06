It’s time for the 20th annual Hidden Treasure Hunt in Heraklion. Pig Driven has organized this year’s even under the auspices of the “Allegri Academy”, in co-organization with the Region of Crete, the Municipality of Heraklion and DIKEI for Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Hundreds of participants will adventure through a series of riddles, searches and games hidden all around Heraklion. The experience will lea to a wonderful learning experience in history and culture, while at the same time learning unknown aspects of Heraklion and Crete.

This year’s event is entitled “Ex Libris” begins at 10.30 am on Sunday morning, with its completion expected in the late afternoon of the same day.

The aim of the event goes beyond entertainment, and seeks to educate the participants, to learn, but also to gather rich experiences. There will be tests and puzzles of escalating difficulty, since the goal of the organizers is to have as many teams as possible.

Participation in the Hidden Treasure Hunt is free, while the winning team undertakes the organization and conduct of the next Hidden Treasure Hunt. Registrations take place at the organizers’ stand in Lions, every day from 11:00 – 14:00 and 18:00 – 21:00 until April 7.

For the first time, on the occasion of the completion of 20 years of playing, a celebration game will be organized on April 8, in front of the building of the Region of Crete.

More information at www.xoirokinitoi.gr and on our team’s social media (@xoirokinitoi)

