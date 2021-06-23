The National Network on Climate Change to Hold Tourism Impact Forum

Pin 0 Shares

The National Network on Climate Change (CLIMPACT), a program by the National Observatory in Athens (NOA), in collaboration with the University of Crete – Environmental Chemical Processes Laboratory will hold the 2nd Forum on Climate Change and Tourism on 25 and 26 June.

The forum will address how environmentally resilient and how necessary tourism is for the Greek economy. Key experts and decision-makers will be on hand to discuss how Greece needs to cope with recent significant challenges, and how the industry is threatened.

The event will take place on Friday, June 25 in Agios Nikolaos the Christina Summer Cinema, and Saturday 26 June outside the Aquarium-Thalassokosmos building complex in Gournes near Heraklion. Key participants include Nikos Michalopoulos of the National Observatory of Athens; Giannakopoulos Christos – Director of Research National Observatory of Athens; Xylouris Nikolaos – Deputy Regional Head of Crete for the Environment; and other key experts in the field.

The forum will discuss the challenges facing the global tourism sector with the aim of developing a coherent strategy to develop while limiting the negative effects of greenhouse gas and other mitigating negative impacts. Rising sea level, elevated temperatures, and reduced snowfall are other aspects of climate change to be addressed.

The summit’s main purpose will be discussing and formulating ways of reducing the sector’s environmental footprint, while at the same time elevating tourism economic gains. Key to the discussion will be the true long-term costs of inactivity, and out-of-the-box discussion on ways toward growth that are truly sustainable.