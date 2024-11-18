The Mill of the Elves, Greece’s Largest Christmas Park Returns in Trikala

The Mill of the Elves, the largest and most spectacular Christmas Park in Greece, makes its anticipated return and will once again welcome visitors from November 29, 2024, to January 5, 2025, daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

This year, the park introduces a fresh innovation inspired by the magical world of musicals, sure to captivate both young and old. Gifting unique experiences, these talented cats will entertain every audience member.

As dusk approaches, the elves light the grand Christmas mill’s fireplaces. Once the flames ignite, a whirlwind of activity ensues, accompanied by an odd meowing sound. Extraordinary cats with bright eyes and bushy tails begin to wander, leaving tiny grey paw prints in their wake. These aren’t ordinary felines; each has a distinct name and talent—acrobat cats, illusionists, dancers, painters, singing felines that charm, and those that waltz on rooftops casting Christmas shadows.

Quickly, the elves realize these cats mean to bring joy, harmonizing in a dance around Europe’s largest Christmas tree, magical fountains, and enchanting treehouses. Every character shares their own story with visitors, creating cherished memories.

Believing this 13th year of The Mill of the Elves will be the best yet, the organizers predict a record number of foreign visitors, especially from Balkan nations. These expectations are backed by data from the e-Trikala team and their CEO, Giorgos Chrysomallos. The influx from countries like Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Albania is expected to boost local tourism and economy.

Important Visitor Information

Bring your best cheer, smile friendly, and prepare for a magical visit.

Visitor Tips: Capture these moments with your camera or video device. Warm clothes, gloves, and scarves are essential, with an umbrella on hand just in case.

Safety for Young Visitors: Free "Lost and Found" stickers are available, with contact information on each, ensuring child safety.

Pet Facilities: A designated pet area is available near the park's entrance.

: A designated pet area is available near the park’s entrance. Free Parking: Parking is available 250 meters from the park.

Transportation to the Park

Tourist Train: It runs daily from 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM and weekends from 10:30 AM to 10:30 PM. The ticket is €2.

Local Buses Operate daily from 5:00 PM to 10:30 PM and on weekends from 12:00 PM to 10:30 PM. The ticket is €1.

