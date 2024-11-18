Craiova Christmas Market Flaunts Eastern Europe’s Highest-flying Santa’s Sleigh

The Craiova Christmas Market attracted a crowd from the very first day. On November 15, over 30,000 individuals gathered to witness the lighting ceremony, which was comparable to the capacity of the local stadium. Recognized four times among Europe’s finest, Craiova’s Christmas Market expands this year to offer various unique features, many debuting exclusively in Romania. Visitors will discover Eastern Europe’s tallest flying sleigh, Santa’s lift, sci-fi-inspired cabins, fairy-tale settings, over two million lights, performances, traditional Romanian products, and other surprises from November 15, 2024, to January 5, 2025.
Until January 5, the market presents four festive experiences: the enchanting Beauty and the Beast setting, the joyful Santa’s Village, a traditional Romanian Christmas, and the incredible Galactic Christmas. Beginning November 15, Santa Claus will oversee the festivities with his reindeer-led sleigh. Attractions in Santa’s Village include ice rink, roller coasters, and delightful stalls with goodies.
Pricey Treats
While the Craiova Christmas Market promises a “dreamy” atmosphere, prices are steep compared to Romanian incomes. A visit to the market can cost around 40 EUR per person without indulging every craving. Depending on the type, a cup of mulled wine ranges from 2 to 3.60 EUR.
Visitors pay 3 EUR for a small cup of hot brandy from the Banat region. Even a bottle of still water costs 1.60 to 2 EUR. Non-alcohol drinkers can warm up with hot chocolate for 3 EUR.
Large queues form at the stalls selling chimney cake, priced at 3 EUR for a small piece and 6 EUR for a larger one. Traditional sausages are sold for 1.40 EUR each, while a burger sets back visitors 9 EUR. Fries with parmesan cost between 5 and 6 EUR. A traditional platter, similar to a roasted pig meal, costs between 20 and 24 EUR.
Visitors can indulge in seasonal goods from over 90 vendors across Craiova and the country, including painted globes, traditional foods, mulled wine, and handmade decorations. Vendors operate weekdays from 12:00 to 22:00 and weekends from 11:00 to 23:00.
What to See and Do
Craiova Christmas Market offers enchanting areas with family-friendly decor and activities to entertain little explorers and those young at heart for hours.
- Mihai Viteazul Square enchants visitors with its stunning decorations, promising to whisk them into a storybook setting. Here, the tallest flying sleigh in Eastern Europe awaits, offering an experience filled with magic and unforgettable memories. Each evening at precisely 6:30 pm, Santa’s sleigh graces Mihai Viteazul Square, bringing holiday wonder to the heart of Craiova. Santa Claus and his elves are ready to fill the city cheerfully.
- Doljana reveals a futuristic Christmas universe adorned with sci-fi displays and diverse treats that delight the senses.
- In Brothers Buzești Square, you’ll find a colourful carousel and a traditional Christmas ambience reminiscent of fairy tales.
- Santa’s Village, found on the esplanade of the Marin Sorescu National Theatre, provides play equipment and enchanting corners perfect for young adventurers.
- On Unirii Street, between Mihai Viteazul Square and Doljana, the Grill Zone tempts visitors with delicious holiday dishes.
Weekend Events Schedule:
Friday, 22.11.2024
- Piața Frații Buzești:
- 18:00 – 19:00 “Magic Games” for children
- 19:10 – 20:00 Carol concert by “Marin Sorescu” Art High School Choir
- 20:05 – 21:00 “Mândru-i plaiul oltenesc,” folk music performance
Saturday, 23.11.2024
- Piața Frații Buzești:
- 18:00 – 18:40 Carol concert by Magnus Medis Choir
- 18:45 – 19:30 Music show by “Marin Sorescu” Art High School
- 19:35 – 20:35 Concert by 2NormaL
- Piața Mihai Viteazul:
- 20:00 – 21:00 Videomapping at Carol I College
Friday, 29.11.2024
- Piața Frații Buzești:
- 17:30 – 17:50 Recital by Izabela Ivan
- 18:00 – 19:00 “Invitation to Play” for children
- 19:10 – 20:00 Popular violin performance
Saturday, 30.11.2024
- Piața Frații Buzești:
- 18:00 – 18:50 DJ set by DJ Dobre
- 19:00 – 19:50 Alina Eremia concert
- 20:00 – 21:00 DJ set by DJ Dobre
- Piața Mihai Viteazul:
- 20:00 – 21:00 Videomapping at Carol I College
Friday, 06.12.2024
- Piața Frații Buzești:
- 18:00 – 19:00 “Magic Games” for children
- 19:10 – 20:10 Zurli Super Show
Saturday, 07.12.2024
- Piața Frații Buzești:
- 17:15 – 17:25 Group performance by “The Second Family”
- 17:30 – 18:00 Carol concert by Oltenia Philharmonic
- 18:05 – 18:55 Folk music and carols
Friday, 13.12.2024
- Piața Frații Buzești:
- 17:30 – 18:00 Pop violin performance
- 18:10 – 19:10 “Story Box” for children
- 19:20 – 20:20 Winter customs performance
- 20:25 – 21:00 “Magic of Carols,” Romanian Opera of Craiova
Saturday, 14.12.2024
- Piața Frații Buzești:
- 18:00 – 19:00 Music and dance show
- 19:05 – 19:45 Music show, “Marin Sorescu” art faculty
- 19:50 – 20:50 Carol concert by Oltenia Philharmonic
- Piața Mihai Viteazul:
- 20:00 – 21:00 Videomapping at Carol I College
Friday, 20.12.2024
- Piața Frații Buzești:
- 18:00 – 18:50 Soft music and carols, “Cornetti” school
- 18:55 – 19:35 Musical Affairs and The MusiCats choir
- 19:40 – 20:20 “Magic of Carols,” Romanian Opera of Craiova
Saturday, 21.12.2024
- Piața Frații Buzești:
- 17:30 – 17:50 Concert by David Crăciun
- 18:00 – 18:55 Music and dance show
- 19:00 – 20:00 Carol concert, Oltenia Philharmonic
- Piața Mihai Viteazul:
- 20:00 – 21:00 Videomapping at Carol I College
Unfavourable weather conditions may cause outdoor events to be cancelled.
Getting There
Softronic offers a seasonal train service between Craiova, Bucharest, and Brasov, returning along the same route for the Craiova Christmas Market. This train boasts four state-of-the-art carriages with illustrations from Christmas stories and photos from Craiova, making the journey an immersive festive experience.
Travellers are encouraged to choose this train as a practical transport option, given the traffic congestion caused by tourists and locals who reach the Craiova Christmas Market by car. From Craiova railway station, visitors can catch a bus operating on routes 1 and 25 to the market or a taxi (cab).
The Softronic train operates on the following schedule:
- Departing Craiova at 5:25 am
- Stopping in Bucharest Nord from 8:48 am to 9:14 am
- Arriving in Brasov by 11:44 am
The return trip schedule:
- Brasov at 2:55 pm
- Bucharest Nord from 5:33 pm to 5:45 pm,
- Craiova at 9:41 pm.
Accommodation Availability
Those planning a visit are advised to book accommodations swiftly, as availability is dropping. From November 29 to December 1, the city is already experiencing a surge in visitors over the weekends. Booking.com and Airbnb properties are nearly fully booked for the weekends leading up to Christmas. Private accommodations are available as more locals list their homes online for rent. Prices for private apartments start at approximately 50 EUR per night, climbing to nearly 600 EUR for two nights in a luxury central location.