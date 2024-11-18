Craiova Christmas Market Flaunts Eastern Europe’s Highest-flying Santa’s Sleigh

The Craiova Christmas Market attracted a crowd from the very first day. On November 15, over 30,000 individuals gathered to witness the lighting ceremony, which was comparable to the capacity of the local stadium. Recognized four times among Europe’s finest, Craiova’s Christmas Market expands this year to offer various unique features, many debuting exclusively in Romania. Visitors will discover Eastern Europe’s tallest flying sleigh, Santa’s lift, sci-fi-inspired cabins, fairy-tale settings, over two million lights, performances, traditional Romanian products, and other surprises from November 15, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

Until January 5, the market presents four festive experiences: the enchanting Beauty and the Beast setting, the joyful Santa’s Village, a traditional Romanian Christmas, and the incredible Galactic Christmas. Beginning November 15, Santa Claus will oversee the festivities with his reindeer-led sleigh. Attractions in Santa’s Village include ice rink, roller coasters, and delightful stalls with goodies.

Pricey Treats

While the Craiova Christmas Market promises a “dreamy” atmosphere, prices are steep compared to Romanian incomes. A visit to the market can cost around 40 EUR per person without indulging every craving. Depending on the type, a cup of mulled wine ranges from 2 to 3.60 EUR.

Visitors pay 3 EUR for a small cup of hot brandy from the Banat region. Even a bottle of still water costs 1.60 to 2 EUR. Non-alcohol drinkers can warm up with hot chocolate for 3 EUR.

Large queues form at the stalls selling chimney cake, priced at 3 EUR for a small piece and 6 EUR for a larger one. Traditional sausages are sold for 1.40 EUR each, while a burger sets back visitors 9 EUR. Fries with parmesan cost between 5 and 6 EUR. A traditional platter, similar to a roasted pig meal, costs between 20 and 24 EUR.

Visitors can indulge in seasonal goods from over 90 vendors across Craiova and the country, including painted globes, traditional foods, mulled wine, and handmade decorations. Vendors operate weekdays from 12:00 to 22:00 and weekends from 11:00 to 23:00.

What to See and Do

Craiova Christmas Market offers enchanting areas with family-friendly decor and activities to entertain little explorers and those young at heart for hours.

Mihai Viteazul Square enchants visitors with its stunning decorations, promising to whisk them into a storybook setting. Here, the tallest flying sleigh in Eastern Europe awaits, offering an experience filled with magic and unforgettable memories. Each evening at precisely 6:30 pm, Santa’s sleigh graces Mihai Viteazul Square, bringing holiday wonder to the heart of Craiova. Santa Claus and his elves are ready to fill the city cheerfully.

Doljana reveals a futuristic Christmas universe adorned with sci-fi displays and diverse treats that delight the senses.

In Brothers Buzești Square, you’ll find a colourful carousel and a traditional Christmas ambience reminiscent of fairy tales.

Santa’s Village, found on the esplanade of the Marin Sorescu National Theatre, provides play equipment and enchanting corners perfect for young adventurers.

On Unirii Street, between Mihai Viteazul Square and Doljana, the Grill Zone tempts visitors with delicious holiday dishes.

Weekend Events Schedule:

Friday, 22.11.2024

Piața Frații Buzești: 18:00 – 19:00 “Magic Games” for children 19:10 – 20:00 Carol concert by “Marin Sorescu” Art High School Choir 20:05 – 21:00 “Mândru-i plaiul oltenesc,” folk music performance



Saturday, 23.11.2024

Piața Frații Buzești: 18:00 – 18:40 Carol concert by Magnus Medis Choir 18:45 – 19:30 Music show by “Marin Sorescu” Art High School 19:35 – 20:35 Concert by 2NormaL

Piața Mihai Viteazul: 20:00 – 21:00 Videomapping at Carol I College



Friday, 29.11.2024

Piața Frații Buzești: 17:30 – 17:50 Recital by Izabela Ivan 18:00 – 19:00 “Invitation to Play” for children 19:10 – 20:00 Popular violin performance



Saturday, 30.11.2024

Piața Frații Buzești: 18:00 – 18:50 DJ set by DJ Dobre 19:00 – 19:50 Alina Eremia concert 20:00 – 21:00 DJ set by DJ Dobre

Piața Mihai Viteazul: 20:00 – 21:00 Videomapping at Carol I College



Friday, 06.12.2024

Piața Frații Buzești: 18:00 – 19:00 “Magic Games” for children 19:10 – 20:10 Zurli Super Show



Saturday, 07.12.2024

Piața Frații Buzești: 17:15 – 17:25 Group performance by “The Second Family” 17:30 – 18:00 Carol concert by Oltenia Philharmonic 18:05 – 18:55 Folk music and carols



Friday, 13.12.2024

Piața Frații Buzești: 17:30 – 18:00 Pop violin performance 18:10 – 19:10 “Story Box” for children 19:20 – 20:20 Winter customs performance 20:25 – 21:00 “Magic of Carols,” Romanian Opera of Craiova



Saturday, 14.12.2024

Piața Frații Buzești: 18:00 – 19:00 Music and dance show 19:05 – 19:45 Music show, “Marin Sorescu” art faculty 19:50 – 20:50 Carol concert by Oltenia Philharmonic

Piața Mihai Viteazul: 20:00 – 21:00 Videomapping at Carol I College



Friday, 20.12.2024

Piața Frații Buzești: 18:00 – 18:50 Soft music and carols, “Cornetti” school 18:55 – 19:35 Musical Affairs and The MusiCats choir 19:40 – 20:20 “Magic of Carols,” Romanian Opera of Craiova



Saturday, 21.12.2024

Piața Frații Buzești: 17:30 – 17:50 Concert by David Crăciun 18:00 – 18:55 Music and dance show 19:00 – 20:00 Carol concert, Oltenia Philharmonic

Piața Mihai Viteazul: 20:00 – 21:00 Videomapping at Carol I College



Unfavourable weather conditions may cause outdoor events to be cancelled.

Getting There

Softronic offers a seasonal train service between Craiova, Bucharest, and Brasov, returning along the same route for the Craiova Christmas Market. This train boasts four state-of-the-art carriages with illustrations from Christmas stories and photos from Craiova, making the journey an immersive festive experience.

Travellers are encouraged to choose this train as a practical transport option, given the traffic congestion caused by tourists and locals who reach the Craiova Christmas Market by car. From Craiova railway station, visitors can catch a bus operating on routes 1 and 25 to the market or a taxi (cab).

The Softronic train operates on the following schedule:

Departing Craiova at 5:25 am

Stopping in Bucharest Nord from 8:48 am to 9:14 am

Arriving in Brasov by 11:44 am

The return trip schedule:

Brasov at 2:55 pm

Bucharest Nord from 5:33 pm to 5:45 pm,

Craiova at 9:41 pm.

Accommodation Availability

Those planning a visit are advised to book accommodations swiftly, as availability is dropping. From November 29 to December 1, the city is already experiencing a surge in visitors over the weekends. Booking.com and Airbnb properties are nearly fully booked for the weekends leading up to Christmas. Private accommodations are available as more locals list their homes online for rent. Prices for private apartments start at approximately 50 EUR per night, climbing to nearly 600 EUR for two nights in a luxury central location.