Bookings for Greece Slowing Due to Middle East Tensions

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are beginning to affect travel demand to Greece, with tourism professionals reporting a slower pace of new bookings as the summer season approaches. While there has been no wave of cancellations so far, the market has entered a cautious phase, with many travelers delaying decisions until the situation becomes clearer.

Industry insiders describe the current mood as a typical “wait-and-see” period, during which interest in Greece remains strong. Still, confirmation rates are lower than expected for this time of year. Early estimates suggest that booking flows have declined by roughly eight to ten percent compared with the weeks before the latest escalation in the region.

For a destination that relies heavily on reservations, even a small slowdown at the start of the season is watched closely.

The aviation sector has been the first to show visible signs of the impact. Since the start of the crisis, nearly 500 flights have reportedly been cancelled at Athens International Airport, mainly on routes to the Middle East.

Airlines have begun adjusting their schedules, either reducing frequencies or reallocating aircraft to other destinations. Greece’s main carriers, AEGEAN Airlines and SKY Express, have already modified parts of their programs through the end of March as they evaluate demand.

Speaking during a recent briefing on the company’s financial results, AEGEAN chairman Eftychios Vassilakis said the airline is currently seeing booking flows about 8 to 10 percent lower than before the conflict, adding that a clearer picture of the season will likely emerge toward the end of the month.

According to the company, routes to the Middle East account for only a small share of total capacity, but continued instability could still affect overall performance if uncertainty spreads to other markets.

One of the main concerns for tourism professionals is the impact on countries with strong travel links to Greece, particularly Israel, which has become one of the fastest-growing source markets in recent years.

Airport data show that hundreds of thousands of Israeli travelers pass through Athens each year, making the market especially important for both airlines and hotels. Some international carriers have already removed Israel from their summer schedules, while others are shifting aircraft to European routes until the situation stabilizes.

For now, there is no sign of a major downturn in demand. Still, the coming weeks will be critical, as this is the period when many visitors finalize their summer plans.

Tourism professionals say Greece remains a safe and attractive destination. Still, the uncertainty in the wider region has made travelers more cautious than usual. If tensions ease, bookings are expected to recover quickly, as has happened in previous years during periods of geopolitical instability.

Until then, the sector is watching the numbers closely, knowing that even small changes in demand early in the year can influence the entire summer season.