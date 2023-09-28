Dutch Tourists in Greece: Exploring and Enjoying Their Holidays

This summer, Greece has again become a popular vacation spot for Dutch travelers.

Griekenland.net, a platform dedicated to promoting tourism since 2001, conducted a study to determine the preferences of Dutch tourists during their holidays. More than a thousand visitors participated in the study, and it was found that 24% of them chose to explore and discover different destinations in Greece.

The primary goal for Dutch tourists in Greece is to have a relaxing and enjoyable experience. 18% of the participants enjoy strolling along the charming promenades, indulging in the diverse Greek cuisine, and appreciating the beautiful bays and beaches. It is also important for them to find respite from their busy lives back home. For 16% of the respondents, spending considerable time on a Greek beach, reading a book under the sun on a terrace, and simply doing nothing at all is a top priority. The warm hospitality of the Greeks also plays a significant role in connecting with the Dutch tourists. Bas Wanrooij from Griekenland.net explains, “We arrive in Greece as guests but leave as friends, and that mutual connection is invaluable.”

Greece is often associated with beach vacations. 21% of the survey participants chose the Greek islands for a sunny holiday. During the winter, direct flights from the Netherlands to Greece are only available to Athens and Thessaloniki. However, Greece has opportunities to extend its tourism season by promoting winter sports, alternative forms of tourism, and various events and festivals in the country. For instance, visiting Santorini in November or March to enjoy the breathtaking view from the caldera can be a great alternative. Additionally, exploring the Pindos Mountains in Epirus during autumn or combining a city trip to Athens with a day of skiing in Parnassos are other options.

Other activities mentioned in the survey include shopping, spending quality time with friends, making new acquaintances, and participating in sporting events like the Athens Marathon.