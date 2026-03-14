Small Morning Earthquake South of Sougia

A mild seismic tremor was recorded on Saturday morning in Crete, with the epicenter located south of Sougia in the Chania region.

The earthquake occurred at 08:50 on March 14 and had a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale, according to data from the Geodynamic Institute of Athens.

The epicenter was calculated at approximately 17 kilometers south of Sougia, with a focal depth of about 20 kilometers, which explains why the tremor was only lightly felt in nearby areas.

No damage has been reported, and there are no indications of any further seismic activity related to the event.

Small earthquakes of this size are common in Crete, one of Greece’s most seismically active regions. They are usually considered part of the island’s normal geological behavior.

For most residents, the tremor passed almost unnoticed — just another reminder that life on a tectonic island never stays completely still.