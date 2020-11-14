Some More of Crete’s Best Kept Secrets Via Instagram

Pin 0 Shares

Known around the world as a summer vacation paradise of sea, sun, and sand, Crete island has so many hidden secrets it’s impossible to list them all. It would take a lifetime to know every corner of this magic island, but we can offer you a glimpse via Instagram, of places you probably never realized existed here on Greece’s biggest island.

November on Crete brings the fall harvest of olives, the source of the liquid gold the Minoans traded with the known world in the Bronze Age. Our friend Maria Sifaki shared a dream in green, of a Crete only islanders really get to enjoy. Maybe we should start an olive harvest tourism product? Hmm.

My wife Mihaela and I always comment on how Crete owes know hommage to Santorini where sunsets are concerned. The panorama of Karteros Beach above reveals this. Not many people know, that great Odysseus sailed from the Knossos port at Amnisos, where this photo is focused. Dia Island, in the background, is where the famous Jacques Cousteau searched for Atlantis beneath the waves. Thank you Kyriakos Kontadakis, for this amazing share.

Balos Lagoon is one of Crete’s most famous destinations. This unique seascape is stunning no matter when you go, but strangely, few manage to walk there from the perilous road above. My best friend Mike and I were there a few years ago, and we figured everybody visited via land, but most take the easy way and the ferry. Thanks for this stunning short video Ewelina.

Many people know about Crete’s stunning Lassithi Plateau, but very few visitors have ever seen Askifou Plateau, high in the White Mountains of western Crete. The share above from Aggeliki conveys a bit of the spirit of this amazing Crete treasure.

The highest peak of the White Mountains, Pachnes rises some 2453 meters above sea level. Anyone visiting the island is sure to have heard of Mt. Ida (Psiloritis) but far fewer people know about such magic places in the western mountains. Thanks to Manolis Asariotis, one of the island’s most experienced and professional mountain tour guides.

Situated at the end of the imposing Aradena Gorge, in Sfakia region, Marmara Beach is truly a hidden treasure. The underwater caves in this area of Sfakia are breathtaking, and as you can see from the share by the diving organization zdruzinovdivjino, the waters off the south of Crete are indescribable in words.

Perhaps my favorite place on Crete (so far) the area around long lost Itanos in the far east are spellbinding. The spirit of this place is indescribable, just like my friend, the famous cardiologist Manolis Kanoupakis told me. The site of an ancient Minoan port, Itanos is surrounded by the cleanest water in the world and a pristine natural landscape. Thanks to Marcelo for sharing the best activity of this destination. For more on the history, check out my previous reports.

At the end of Agriomandra Gorge in the far east of Crete, Agriomandra Beach is virtually unknown to outsiders. This pebbly beach has amazingly clear green waters protected by the sheer cliff walls at the approach. The short walk here is worth the effort, especially if you are looking for a return to Eden, including no clothes. Thanks, Ewa Busińska, for this stunning share.