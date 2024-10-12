Mercury Soars in Crete

The mercury surged to unprecedented levels in Crete today, showcasing the island’s intense heat wave. According to the National Observatory of Athens meteorological stations, on Saturday, October 12th, the highest temperatures in the nation were recorded at Plora and Gortyna in Heraklion.

Plora in Heraklion reported the peak temperature at an impressive 33.8°C. Close on its heels were Gortyna at 33.7°C and Peza at 33.5°C. These figures emerged from the data collected by eight stations within the meteo.gr / National Observatory of Athens network, highlighting the eight hottest spots in the country on Saturday afternoon.

Faced with such temperatures, residents and visitors alike are urged to stay cautious and hydrated as Crete continues to bask under the relentless sun.