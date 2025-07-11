Ierapetra Enhances Beach Accessibility with SeaTrac

New SeaTrac motorised system installed at Kato Paralia “Apovathra”

Floating wheelchairs are available at four Ierapetra beaches, including the area behind the 3rd Junior High

Three more floating wheelchairs are already stationed at local beaches

All upgrades target easy, safe, and independent sea access for people with mobility issues

Inclusion and accessibility shape Ierapetra’s beach policy (no exceptions allowed)

Official statements claim this is everyone’s right, not just a nice-to-have

The Ierapetra municipality has taken active steps to make its beaches easier to access for people with disabilities. Visitors will now find more locations equipped with technology designed for independent sea entry and mobility. The area’s focus continues to centre on inclusive public spaces, ensuring everyone can enjoy the coast.

Where to Find Accessible Beach Facilities in Ierapetra

SeaTrac, a motorised system that helps people with mobility difficulties enter the sea without assistance, is available at Apovathra Beach. This innovative system offers a smooth, safe way for wheelchair users and others with mobility needs to reach the water on their own.

In addition to the SeaTrac system, the municipality has expanded its support by placing floating wheelchairs at several beaches. These areas now offer easier sea access for people with disabilities:

Apovathra Beach with the SeaTrac system

Upper Beach (behind the 3rd High School) with a floating wheelchair

Gra Lygias Beach with a floating wheelchair

Pachia Ammos Beach with a floating wheelchair

Three more floating wheelchairs were already in place at:

Myrtos Beach

Makry Gialos Beach

Megali Paralia (Koutsounari) Beach

How SeaTrac and Floating Wheelchairs Improve Beach Access

SeaTrac helps users move from their wheelchair onto a mechanised seat that slides down a track straight into the sea. This setup makes entering and exiting the water safer and easier. The system runs with a remote control, available at some beach sites.

Floating wheelchairs allow users to move over sand and float in the water, making swimming possible with support. Caretakers and families also benefit, as less physical lifting is needed and outings become less stressful.

Advantages of SeaTrac:

Provides autonomous access to the sea for people with mobility challenges

Increases safety with a robust design and emergency stop feature

Simple operation via remote control for easy, independent use

Available at over 240 locations in Greece, including Ierapetra

“Inclusion and greater accessibility at Ierapetra’s beaches are a priority and a right for all. We want everyone, with no exceptions, to enjoy the sea,” the municipality announced. By expanding these facilities, Ierapetra strengthens its effort to create equal opportunities for relaxation and fun for every visitor.