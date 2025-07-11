Basilica I Complex at Philippi Is Undergoing Major Restoration

Restoration centres on Basilica I, the baptistery, and the main structural elements.

The project protects, showcases, and explains the site more clearly for visitors.

Funding comes from both European and national sources.

Works involve improving the safety, accessibility, and unity of Philippi’s historic core.

Modern materials are used where needed, always with respect for the original look and feel.

Reviving Ancient Philippi: The Focus on Basilica I Complex

The Greek Ministry of Culture has started restoration work on the Basilica I Complex in Philipppi, along with its baptistery and related buildings. This project is managed by the Kavala Ephorate of Antiquities and is funded through the Regional Operational Program of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (ESPA 2021-2027). The budget for this phase stands at €1.8 million.

Improving the Basilica I Complex site is part of a broader plan to enhance the entire archaeological area of Philippi. The ministry is also completing a major fire protection project at the site and museum, funded with €2.5 million from the Recovery and Resilience Fund. These restorations focus on making the area safer for both staff and visitors.

Location of the Baptistery in the Basilica I complex (Photo 2014, Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Philippi, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is recognised for its outstanding archaeological significance. Lina Mendoni, the Minister of Culture, recently shared, “Philippi’s archaeological site, included in UNESCO’s World Heritage List, is an area of great historic importance with many key monuments. Following the restoration of Basilica II, work now moves to Basilica I, as well as efforts to better protect the site with modern fire-safety systems as part of Greece’s National Plan against the impacts of climate change on our cultural heritage. Basilica I stands out as the oldest and largest Christian episcopal church in Philippi and is a major focal point within the archaeological zone.”

What Makes the Basilica I Complex Stand Out

Basilica I covers about 6,800 square meters, believed to have been built around 500 CE. The structure was likely destroyed between the 7th and 8th centuries. It sits among other ancient sanctuaries, many carved into rock or former quarries, creating a unique blend of history and architecture. The complex includes the main basilica, a central courtyard with grand staircases, and wings with features such as the baptistery, its vestibule, and a side chapel. The baptistery, separate but connected by the northern wall, remains in reasonably good condition considering challenges like weather and time.

Restoration teams are focusing on the walls and floors in the main sanctuary, narthex, and east portico. Some sections, like certain stonework and architectural details, are still in decent condition, but decorative elements have suffered extensive damage or loss, and earlier repairs are no longer enough. Preservation goals include conserving the remaining parts, keeping the site open and approachable for visitors, and restoring key features for a better understanding of the original layout.

The newly unified archaeological area comes after the removal of a public road that once split the site, allowing visitors to move easily between the ancient Via Egnatia and prominent landmarks like the forum and Basilica I. Modern pathways and upgraded safety features now help guide tourists and protect the area.

The restoration plan relies on principles like respecting the natural setting and using existing support structures. Crews use original building materials where possible and make sure new interventions remain clear to see, blending ancient and new responsibly.