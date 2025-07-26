Samsonite Launches New Campaign Featuring John Turturro

Samsonite introduced its next campaign chapter on July 23, 2025.

The campaign features acclaimed actor and director John Turturro.

Iconic New York City locations provide the backdrop.

The message: Samsonite is more than luggage—it’s part of the story.

Campaign images showcase Turturro at Grand Central and other classic sites.

The campaign celebrates endurance, character, and style.

“It’s Not Just a Bag, It’s a Samsonite” headlines the campaign.

Collections Proxis™ and Silhouette 18™ appear throughout.

Available on Samsonite.com and selected retailers nationwide.

Campaign created by M+C Saatchi SENA; key credits include Alicia Shi and Victoria Shchepakina.

The Only Thing Harder Than a New York Cab Driver? Samsonite Bags—and John Turturro

Samsonite, tired of being mistaken for any old carry-on, has taken the sensible step of teaming up with that most unflappable native New Yorker, John Turturro. Apparently, no other bag—or actor—was sturdy enough for the streets of Manhattan.

The new campaign, unveiled for tourists and other urban adventurers on July 23, 2025, sets Turturro in scenes every Manhattanite knows by heart: the shuffle outside Grand Central Station, side-eye with strangers at a midtown taxi stand, and what some call “peace and quiet”—inside a rattling elevator. If you’re counting steps, Turturro hits most of New York’s famous pavement, all while dragging a Samsonite that appears as unruffled by potholes as by paparazzi.

“It’s not just about luggage. It’s about momentum. Craft. Character,” the campaign murmurs, hoping at least someone will notice that bags, like actors, have range.

Like a Movie Scene: Turturro Moves, Samsonite Follows

John Turturro, known for his Shakespearean range and his ability to survive subway delays, shines in this latest chapter of Samsonite’s brand platform. There he is: sometimes posing, sometimes moving with purpose, constantly oozing the kind of authenticity that only forty winters trudging through New York snow can breed.

If a suitcase could earn a Screen Actors Guild card, Samsonite would have one by now. Yet, here’s the punchline: “Shooting with John Turturro on the streets of New York City was a celebration of enduring icons—Samsonite, John and the city itself,” says Nicole Adriance, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Samsonite. “With nimble street-level production we captured the character and authenticity that define both John and Samsonite. This campaign is a tribute to legacy, reminding the world that ‘It’s Not Just a Bag, It’s a Samsonite.’”

Put plainly, the brand isn’t just hawking suitcases; it’s peddling legacy, story, and the sort of well-earned creases that only come from real travel.

In Motion, in Character, in Samsonite

Samsonite chose Turturro as its ambassador not because he travels light—no actor does—but because, like a beloved suitcase, he gets better every time he leaves town. Turturro’s career, marked by roles that range from tender to tough, mirrors the “timeless yet modern” essence that Samsonite claims as its own. He brings the kind of world-weary charm that says, “I know where JFK Terminal 4 hides the decent coffee.”

The campaign is less about showcasing zippers and more about suggesting that what you carry says something about you. Samsonite, in this story, isn’t bragging about hard shells or extra pockets. It’s trying to remind the audience that “each role demands something different, just like every journey.” John Turturro, for one, seems to agree.

Collections on Display—And No, They Don’t Make You Act Better

These urban scenes spotlight the Proxis™ and Silhouette 18™ lines, available now for anyone who believes Alicia Shi might someday photograph their luggage under Grand Central’s arches. On set and off, Turturro trusts Samsonite to keep up. The bags handle scripts, subway cards, and whatever mysterious prop a director might toss at a man running late for a matinee.

“It’s Not Just a Bag, It’s a Samsonite”—Official Quote

Credits and Accolades

Photography: Alicia Shi

Creative Concept: M+C Saatchi SENA

Producer: Victoria Shchepakina

Wardrobe Stylist: Carolyn Son

Prop Stylist: Cristina Allen

Travelers passing through the city who want to see John Turturro and a suitcase outacting the background extras can find the campaign across digital channels, on Samsonite.com, and in select stores—aspiring to walk the same concrete? Find out more on Instagram:@samsoniteusa | YouTube:@samsonite | TikTok:@samsoniteusa. #ItsASamsonite

Some say you are what you pack. If so, New York’s looking sharper than ever.