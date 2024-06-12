Thailand Introduces Five-Year Digital Nomad Visa

Thailand is the epitome of serenity for both new and seasoned travellers. Due to its tropical climate year-round, this beloved destination is bathed in perpetual sunshine. It melds verdant beaches with the vibrant energy of Bangkok.

However, with the introduction of a new digital nomad visa, Thailand’s appeal now extends beyond vacations. Launched on June 1, the ‘Destination Thailand Visa‘ (DTV) allows remote workers to reside in the country for up to five years. It aligns with similar initiatives in Malaysia and Indonesia, regions also reevaluating their attractiveness in a world leaning towards hybrid work models. Previously, digital nomads could only stay in Thailand on tourist visas for a maximum of 60 days, marking a significant increase in allowable stay. The alternative was the challenging Long Term Residence Visa, which came with considerable financial prerequisites.

This new visa aims to enhance visitor numbers and invigorate the Thai economy, and it stands out as one of the most generous offers for digital nomads globally.

Dream of blending paradise with productivity? Here’s what you need to know about Thailand’s new digital nomad visa.

Eligibility for Thailand’s Digital Nomad Visa:

Applicants must be self-employed or employed by a company outside Thailand.

Must be at least 20 years old.

Open to freelance or remote workers and individuals engaged in cultural activities in Thailand, such as cooking courses or learning Muay Thai (traditional Thai boxing).

Visa Duration:

Stay in Thailand for up to five years.

Must leave and reenter every 180 days, with an additional fee of $270 (£212.20) each time.

Income Requirements:

No specified minimum income for the new visa.

Previously, long-term remote workers needed an annual income of $80,000 (£62,850).

The new scheme allows eligibility with savings of 500,000 Thai baht ($13,600, £10,684).

Other Requirements:

Cannot work for a company based in Thailand.

Application fee of 10,000 Thai baht, approximately $270 (£212.20).

Application Process: