Rising Travel Expectations in Greece and Abroad

Travellers exploring Greece and neighbouring attractions such as Italy, Spain, Croatia, and Turkey increasingly demand top-notch travel experiences, with a particular yearning for authenticity.

Greece holds the third spot in terms of visitor satisfaction, surpassing Spain but falling behind Italy and Turkey.

Despite Italy’s superior satisfaction ranking, Greece remains a strong competitor as traveller expectations closely match their experiences, as observed by travel data firm Mabrian.

Greece scores well for safety and climate, competing strongly against destinations like Turkey, where safety concerns persist.

Embracing Slow Travel Amidst Overtourism

As rapid tours contribute to overtourism in iconic locations like Venice, Barcelona, and Santorini, the trend of slow travel emerges as a powerful counter-movement.

According to Statista, in 2023, the number of international tourist arrivals worldwide totalled approximately 1.3 billion. While this figure represented a 33% annual increase, it remained below the peak in inbound tourist arrivals reported in 2019.

Revised figures for 2023 indicate that export revenues from international tourism reached a notable USD 1.8 trillion, nearly matching pre-pandemic earnings. In real terms, this shows a slight decrease of 1% compared to 2019.

Tourism’s direct contribution to global GDP also rebounded to pre-pandemic figures in 2023, with an estimated USD 3.4 trillion, representing 3% of the world GDP.

International tourist arrivals reached 89% of pre-pandemic levels in 2023 and 96% in January-July 2024.

Slow travel promotes extended stays and deeper immersion, reducing environmental impact while enhancing cultural appreciation.

Such mindful travel activities support local communities and offer richer, more meaningful experiences.

The rise of the slow travel trend is fueled by concerns over the Airbnb Effect, where short-term rentals inflate housing costs and disrupt local life.

Shifting Toward Experience-Enriched Journeys

Experience-based travel, where tourists seek personal growth and genuine experiences over traditional sightseeing, redefines the travel industry.

A significant factor driving this shift is the desire for authenticity in an over-saturated world. Travellers are no longer content with merely observing; they crave real and distinct experiences. Personal Growth: Modern explorers actively pursue travel that enriches their personal development, such as learning new skills or engaging in mindfulness practices.

Modern explorers actively pursue travel that enriches their personal development, such as learning new skills or engaging in mindfulness practices. Social Media Influence: Social media platforms inspire travellers to showcase unique experiences, encouraging others to seek another level of adventure beyond mere visual appeal.

Travelers are increasingly seeking more mindful and authentic experiences. As destinations vie for attention, the trend towards slow travel and personal enrichment offers a pathway to sustainable tourism practices that benefit both travellers and local communities.