Russian Travelers Can Fly to Greece Beginning February 8th

Starting February 8th, the Russian Federation will resume flights to Greece and Singapore according to a report from Itar-Tass news agency.

According to the news, the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center said flights from Moscow to Athens will be operated twice a week, while flights to Singapore will operate three times a week. Russia suspended international flights in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center, international flights on a reciprocal basis with Greece and Singapore were resumed after deliberation over the epidemiological situation in certain countries.

Russia will also resume international flights from eight regions of the country – Astrakhan, Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm, and Khabarovsk starting February 8th.

Russians are currently on a list of non-EU citizens allowed in Greece. The Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA) has included Russia on a list of countries that are exempt from a temporary ban on entry into Greece from outside the European Union.

Finally, an HCAA aviation directive (NOTAM) states that only 500 permanent residents of Russia per week are allowed to enter Greece on flights landing (only) at the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki, and Heraklion.