Turkish Firms to Aid Modernizing Russian Airports

Turkish firms could snag profitable contracts as Russia modernizes 75 airports by 2030, following a mass exit by Western contractors due to the Ukraine crisis.

This mammoth plan isn’t just about snazzier terminals or shorter security lines. It’s about filling a hefty gap left by the exodus of Western construction companies when the Ukraine crisis sent shockwaves through global markets.

The Ministry of Trade in Türkiye wasted no time sending out a heads-up to Turkish firms. In plain language, they spelled out the obvious: There’s a gigantic opportunity here. Thanks to Western companies suddenly developing an allergy to Russian contracts, Turkish companies have a shot at landing projects once reserved for the usual suspects from Europe and the US.

The Ministry has a plan and a Moscow Trade Councillorship. They want to link Turkish firms with people involved in Russian airport upgrades. This is serious. Turkey and Russia have been working together on construction projects for more than fifty years.

The numbers indicate a clear trend that Russia stands as the largest overseas market for Turkish contractors.

Projects in Russia completed by Turkish firms: $103.1 billion (and counting)

Turkey’s overseas construction industry ranks in the global top 10 for international revenue

Since 1972, Turkish construction firms have racked up:

12,627 projects across 137 countries

Total project value: $543.6 billion

Breaking Down the Turkish Portfolio

Turkish firms aren’t just building runways or check-in counters. Their construction work comes with variety:

Roads, tunnels, and bridges: 14.1% of total international contracts

Housing developments: 13.4%

Energy plants: 8.5%

Railways: 7.1%

Commercial buildings: 6.8%

The first months of 2025 saw Turkish contractors lock in $6.2 billion in deals, with the average project clocking in at nearly $66.5 million. That’s 378 projects in just a handful of months, keeping plenty of architects, hard hats, and maybe even a stray cat or two very busy.

Not Just Bricklayers—Global Heavyweights

In 2024, 43 Turkish companies muscled their way onto the list of the world’s 250 largest international contractors. It’s safe to say that Turkish firms are done playing underdogs.

So next time you breeze through a soon-to-be-sparkling Russian airport, remember who’s probably behind those shiny tiles and spiffy baggage carousels. Western contractors have packed their suitcases and left, but Turkish firms might be checking in for an extended, profitable stay.

Will Turkish coffee become the new airport staple in Russia? Only time—and a lot of concrete—will tell.

Source: Türkiye Today