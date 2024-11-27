Heraklion Fights Back Against Bad Road Repairs

Heraklion’s municipal administration is standing up against half-hearted road restoration efforts by utility companies. The goal is clear: protect roads from random cuts, poor-quality fixes, and dangerous potholes.

Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos recently addressed this issue in a letter to Lazaros Kyrizoglou, President of the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece (KEDE), and Giorgos Marinakis, President of the Regional Union of Municipalities of Crete. Highlighting the recurring headaches for cities, the mayor pointed out that municipalities are often left footing the bill to repair shoddy street restorations after network installations. The costs? Far from fair or manageable for most cities.

Kalokairinos promoted the use of a groundbreaking municipal regulation. This newly approved policy was designed to control how road cuts and repairs in public spaces are handled, ensuring better quality restoration. He invited the recipient unions to consider adopting a united front across municipalities to demand lasting solutions.

A Unified Strategy to End Road Woes

The issue isn’t new. Companies dig up roads to plant fiber-optic cables or utility lines, then barely patch things up. Municipalities are left cleaning up the costly, unsafe mess. As expected, opposition is mounting. A telecom company has already challenged the new regulation in Greece’s Council of State. Still, the Heraklion administration remains confident about its legal footing, betting on a win that could also benefit other municipalities.

Highlights of the New Plan

Heraklion’s regulation is raising eyebrows for its strict standards. The main points include:

Roads resurfaced entirely where utility cuts occur if paved within the last 6½ years.

where utility cuts occur if paved within the last 6½ years. Seamless repairs on older roads or complete repaving if necessary.

or complete repaving if necessary. Strict alignment with national standards (ELOT) to meet updated technical protocols.

to meet updated technical protocols. Added protection for city trees inspired by Spanish urban planning practices.

inspired by Spanish urban planning practices. Stronger penalties for non-compliance to deter negligence by companies.

Tree Roots, Asphalt, and Accountability

The regulation doesn’t just cover asphalt. A special focus has been placed on safeguarding the roots of Heraklion’s trees during roadworks. The policy borrows ideas from Spain, aiming to combine urban beauty and functionality. Additionally, fines for sloppy work have been adjusted to sting, not slap gently on the wrist.

Heraklion’s Confident Stance

“We believe this isn’t just about Heraklion,” Kalokairinos wrote in his letter. “It’s about ensuring our cities have safe, rehabilitated roads without excessive costs.” Greece’s municipalities watch developments closely as Heraklion prepares itself for legal battles. For them, success in the courts could set a nationwide precedent.

Heraklion hopes this effort will lead to safer and longer-lasting roads, sparing the city’s budget and drivers’ nerves. If successful, maybe—just maybe—municipalities across Greece will stop being stuck in the endless cycle of patching bad repairs.