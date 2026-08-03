Crete’s tourist transport sector is calling for urgent government action as rising diesel prices continue to squeeze operators responsible for moving thousands of visitors across the island each day.

The issue has reached the Greek Parliament after Heraklion MP Fragkiskos Parasyris submitted a formal parliamentary inquiry to the Ministries of Finance, Energy, and Transport, highlighting concerns raised by the Association of Tourist Bus Owners of Crete.

According to the association, approximately 900 tourist coaches operate on the island, providing essential transport between airports, ports, hotels, archaeological sites, and popular destinations. The industry argues that soaring fuel costs have dramatically increased operating expenses while companies remain under pressure to maintain competitive prices and high service standards.

Bus operators are urging the government to introduce a long-term support framework rather than temporary measures. Among their proposals are a permanent mechanism to help offset fuel costs for professional tourism transport, policies that reduce operating expenses, and formal recognition of the sector’s strategic role in Greece’s tourism economy.

The association warns that if costs continue to climb unchecked, businesses may struggle to remain competitive, potentially affecting one of the key services that keeps Crete’s tourism industry moving.

While visitors are unlikely to notice any immediate disruption, industry representatives say sustainable solutions are needed to ensure reliable transport services as tourism demand continues to grow.