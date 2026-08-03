Heraklion is taking part in an ambitious international research project that could help cities better prepare for extreme heat and protect residents from its effects.

The Municipality of Heraklion and the Foundation for Research and Technology – Hellas (FORTH) have launched a public survey as part of urbisphere, a European Research Council (ERC)-funded project that explores how climate change and urban environments influence one another. The initiative aims to better understand how people experience heat in the city and to develop smarter strategies for adapting to rising temperatures.

Heraklion joins an international network of study cities that includes Berlin, Paris, Bristol, London, Freiburg, and Stuttgart. The wider project also conducts research in cities across Asia and Africa, creating a global picture of how urban areas respond to climate change.

Researchers are asking residents to complete a short questionnaire describing how they experience heat in their daily lives. These responses will complement scientific measurements already being collected across the city, helping researchers understand not only where heat accumulates but also how it affects people’s comfort, health, and everyday activities.

Residents who would like to contribute to the research can complete the official survey online through the University of Stuttgart.

Survey: Heraklion Heat Stress Survey

More information about the project is available on the official urbisphere website: urbisphere Project

The project seeks to improve urban planning by identifying ways cities can become more resilient to extreme temperatures. The findings are expected to support future climate adaptation policies, strengthen civil protection planning, and improve quality of life for residents as heatwaves become more frequent across southern Europe.