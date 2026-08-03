For the first time in centuries, all four of Heraklion’s historic Venetian city gates are now open and in permanent use, reconnecting the city’s remarkable past with its vibrant present.

The reopening marks an important milestone in the ongoing restoration and revitalization of the Venetian fortifications that once protected Candia, the capital of the Kingdom of Crete under Venetian rule. Today, each gate serves a distinct purpose while welcoming residents and visitors into different parts of the city.

Four Gates, Four Experiences

Pantokrator Gate houses the outstanding exhibition “Heraklion – 40 Centuries of History,” organized by the Ephorate of Antiquities of Heraklion, offering visitors a journey through the city’s rich past.

Sabbionara Gate once again functions as a pedestrian passage, linking Efesou Street with Doukos Beaufort Street and improving access to the historic waterfront.

Saint George Gate connects Ikarou Avenue with Eleftherias Square while also hosting rotating cultural and art exhibitions.

Jesus Gate links Plastira Avenue with Cyprus Square and has become a venue for cultural events, exhibitions, and community activities.

The reopening of all four gates is the result of close cooperation between the Municipality of Heraklion, the Hellenic Ministry of Culture, and the Region of Crete through the Cultural Development Program Agreement, an initiative dedicated to preserving and showcasing Heraklion’s Venetian Walls and historic arsenals.