One of the most remarkable engineering works associated with Crete’s new international airport at Kastelli is quietly taking shape beneath the island.

Stretching approximately 3 kilometers, the twin-bore tunnel in the Xerokamares–Agnos area will become the longest road tunnel in Crete once completed.

The underground route was not part of the original design. It became necessary after archaeologists uncovered significant ancient remains during construction, prompting engineers to redesign this section of the project to preserve the discoveries. The changes added roughly two years to the airport’s construction timeline but ensured that important archaeological heritage was protected.

Construction has now entered the interior works and electromechanical installations stage, bringing the project another step closer to completion.

Safety has been built into every aspect of the design. The tunnel will feature eight pedestrian emergency exits, two vehicle escape passages, two emergency lay-bys in each bore, spaced about 1.1 kilometers apart, as well as firefighting stations and emergency telephones throughout the route.

When the new airport opens, the tunnel will be a key part of the road network connecting Greece’s largest island with its newest international gateway, while also serving as an example of how modern infrastructure can be adapted to protect Crete’s rich archaeological heritage.

Source: Όψεις του Ηρακλείου on Facebook.