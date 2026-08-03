Authorities have confirmed that coastal waters across Chania beaches remain of excellent quality, following extensive water quality testing.

The Regional Unit of Chania announced that seawater at the area’s designated bathing beaches is suitable for swimming after repeated sampling by the Directorate of Public Health and Social Welfare. Officials tested water quality at 61 coastal locations throughout 2025, followed by an additional round of sampling in 2026. Monthly monitoring will continue throughout the current bathing season to ensure water quality remains at the highest standard.

Where Swimming Is Not Allowed

While the vast majority of Chania’s coastline is open to swimmers, restrictions remain in specific areas for safety and environmental reasons. Swimming is prohibited:

Inside all ports, marinas, anchorages, shipyards, and ship-breaking facilities.

Within 50 meters of stormwater discharge outlets.

of stormwater discharge outlets. Along the industrial waterfront near the former tanneries in Chania, with the exception of Kouloura Beach , where swimming is permitted.

, where swimming is permitted. Within 200 meters of wastewater treatment outfalls serving: Chania (Koumbeli area) Kalyves Kissamos Paleochora The Chania–Kolymbari wastewater system (Gerani area)

of wastewater treatment outfalls serving:

Outside these clearly marked exclusion zones, swimming is permitted along Chania’s beaches.

Municipal authorities are responsible for installing “No Swimming” signs in restricted areas, while local port authorities oversee compliance and maintenance of the signage.

For visitors, the announcement offers reassuring news: from the famous beaches of Balos and Elafonissi to Falassarna, Marathi, and dozens of smaller coves, Chania continues to offer some of the cleanest coastal waters in the Mediterranean.