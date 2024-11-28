Argophilia

Αργοφιλία: For the love of the journey.

Return to Charokopou Will Take You Back in Time

- November 28th, 2024 08:11 am

Join "Return to Charokopou: History and Memories" on November 29, 2024, at the Harokopio University of Athens (HUA).

Do you love a good throwback? Mark November 29, 2024, on your calendar, because the Harokopio University of Athens hosts an evening rich with history, memories, and a pinch of civic pride. The event, “Return to Charokopou: History and Memories,” promises an unforgettable night for history buffs and nostalgia seekers alike.

Here’s everything you need to know:

The Essentials

  • When: November 29, 2024, at 6:00 PM
  • Where: “G. Karabatzos” Auditorium, Harokopio University (70 Eleftheriou Venizelou Ave., 176 76, Kallithea)
  • Hosted by: Harokopio University’s Postgraduate Program on “Education and Culture”
  • Under the auspices of the Municipality of Kallithea
Return to Charokopou

Packed Program

Get ready for a full evening of welcome speeches, historical insights, book presentations, and even music:

  • Opening Remarks
    • Aikaterini Antonopoulou, Associate Professor and Director of the Postgraduate Program “Education and Culture”
  • Official Greetings
    • Georgios Dedousis, Professor and Rector of Harokopio University
    • Kostas Askounis, Mayor of Kallithea
  • Featured Talk
    • “The National Benefactor Panagis A. Harokopos,” delivered by Evangelia Georgitsogianni, Professor at Harokopio University
  • Book Spotlight
    • Presenting two works by Antonis Karamanos, Civil Engineer (NTUA):
      • “Return to Charokopou. A Memory Journey” (2023, Athens)
      • “A Day in Thiseio” (2020, Athens)
    • Books will be discussed by:
      • Thanasis Kontizas, Civil Engineer (NTUA)
      • Antonis Karamanos, the author himself
  • Music Performance
    • Kicking things off with the Children’s Choir from the 17th Primary School of Kallithea, “Elli Alexiou,” led by Music Professor Rania Aaron.
  • Event Moderator
    • Dr. Angeliki Athanasakopoulou, Historian
Return to Charokopou program

Key Highlights

  • The event offers insights into local heritage, showcasing spaces and stories linked to Panagis Harokopos, a key figure in Greece’s history.
  • Guests can immerse themselves in literature with two captivating books highlighting the region’s journey through time.
  • It wouldn’t be complete without music, and the choir adds a heartwarming cultural touch to this already remarkable affair.

For anyone who feels like turning their Thursday evening into a history-packed journey complete with books, music, and warm company, Return to Charokopou is where you want to be. Who says nostalgia can’t make the perfect evening plan?

Be there. Be moved. Be part of it.

About Victoria Udrea

Victoria Udrea currently holds the position of Editorial Assistant at Argophilia Travel News. Before joining the team at Argophilia, Victoria gained experience as a PR consultant at Pamil Visions PR. Additionally, she contributes to Realty Biz News, where she focuses on writing about smart home technology and real estate news.

