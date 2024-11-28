Return to Charokopou Will Take You Back in Time

Do you love a good throwback? Mark November 29, 2024, on your calendar, because the Harokopio University of Athens hosts an evening rich with history, memories, and a pinch of civic pride. The event, “Return to Charokopou: History and Memories,” promises an unforgettable night for history buffs and nostalgia seekers alike.

Here’s everything you need to know:

The Essentials

When: November 29, 2024, at 6:00 PM

November 29, 2024, at 6:00 PM Where: “G. Karabatzos” Auditorium, Harokopio University (70 Eleftheriou Venizelou Ave., 176 76, Kallithea)

“G. Karabatzos” Auditorium, Harokopio University (70 Eleftheriou Venizelou Ave., 176 76, Kallithea) Hosted by: Harokopio University’s Postgraduate Program on “Education and Culture”

Harokopio University’s Postgraduate Program on “Education and Culture” Under the auspices of the Municipality of Kallithea

Packed Program

Get ready for a full evening of welcome speeches, historical insights, book presentations, and even music:

Opening Remarks Aikaterini Antonopoulou, Associate Professor and Director of the Postgraduate Program “Education and Culture”

Official Greetings Georgios Dedousis, Professor and Rector of Harokopio University Kostas Askounis, Mayor of Kallithea

Featured Talk “The National Benefactor Panagis A. Harokopos,” delivered by Evangelia Georgitsogianni, Professor at Harokopio University

Book Spotlight Presenting two works by Antonis Karamanos, Civil Engineer (NTUA): “Return to Charokopou. A Memory Journey” (2023, Athens) “A Day in Thiseio” (2020, Athens) Books will be discussed by: Thanasis Kontizas, Civil Engineer (NTUA) Antonis Karamanos, the author himself

Music Performance Kicking things off with the Children’s Choir from the 17th Primary School of Kallithea, “Elli Alexiou,” led by Music Professor Rania Aaron.

Event Moderator Dr. Angeliki Athanasakopoulou, Historian



Key Highlights

The event offers insights into local heritage, showcasing spaces and stories linked to Panagis Harokopos, a key figure in Greece’s history.

Guests can immerse themselves in literature with two captivating books highlighting the region’s journey through time.

It wouldn’t be complete without music, and the choir adds a heartwarming cultural touch to this already remarkable affair.

For anyone who feels like turning their Thursday evening into a history-packed journey complete with books, music, and warm company, Return to Charokopou is where you want to be. Who says nostalgia can’t make the perfect evening plan?

Be there. Be moved. Be part of it.