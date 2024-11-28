Greece Does Guadalajara: Books, Culture, and an International Spotlight

Greece is ready to make its presence felt at the 38th Guadalajara International Book Fair 2024 (FIL Guadalajara 2024) in Mexico from November 30 to December 8, 2024. A well-rounded mix of publishers, cultural figures, and dynamic programs will represent Greece. Hosted by the Greek Ministry of Culture, this marks the country’s second appearance at the world-renowned literary meeting for Spanish-speaking audiences in Latin America.

Greece Packs Creativity for FIL Guadalajara 2024

With Recovery and Resilience Facility funding, Greece will showcase its National Pavilion at the 38th Guadalajara International Book Fair 2024. Over 35 publishers, organizations, and cultural outfits are part of this delegation. The roster includes heavy-hitters like the Hellenic Authors’ Society, the Panhellenic Federation of Publishers and Booksellers, and the newly formed Greek Book and Culture Foundation.

As FIL 2024 highlights Spain as its guest of honour, Greece ensures its literary and cultural contributions remain prominently on display. From Greek-language publications to translated works funded through the GreekLit platform, this year’s Pavilion aims to impress local and international book lovers alike.

Explore how Greek creativity connects with global audiences. Dive into ideas, books, and art programs that promise to surprise, impress, and entertain in a whirlwind of cultural exchange.

Featured Greek Participants

The Greek cultural program has recruited an impressive lineup of participants across various creative fields:

Dimitris Georgopalis , cartoonist

, cartoonist Elisavet Kotzia , journalist and literary critic

, journalist and literary critic Konstantinos Koufalis , playwright

, playwright Christos Kytheriotis , author

, author Adriana Martínez , director of the LEA Festival

, director of the LEA Festival Antonis Nikolopoulos (Soloup) , political cartoonist and comic book artist

, political cartoonist and comic book artist Konstantinos Palaiologos , academic and translator

, academic and translator Sissy Papathanasiou, head of the Ministry of Culture’s Directorate of Letters

What Can Visitors Expect?

The Greek program for FIL 2024 packs events designed to showcase diverse aspects of the country’s cultural dynamism. Highlights include:

Discussions on contemporary Greek publishing and its role in Spanish-speaking regions

Screening of a film based on a Greek novel, followed by an engaging roundtable discussion

A thought-provoking panel exploring Greek dramaturgy and its social implications

Sessions on graphic humour and its cultural role in building bridges across nations

Besides intellectual musings, the celebrations extend beyond the expo centre. Key sessions are set to happen at iconic venues like Guadalajara University’s Art Centre and Galería Jorge Martínez.