Welcome 2024 With a First Day Hike

Ring in the New Year amidst breathtaking landscapes and invigorating outdoor activities by taking part in a First Day Hike at one of America’s State Parks. These expertly guided hikes, a longstanding tradition from Hawaii to Maine, are designed to inspire individuals and families to begin the year positively – by immersing themselves in the great outdoors and forging connections with the natural world.

On January 1, 2024, over 1,000 hikes will be offered in state parks across the country. The length and intensity of these hikes may vary, but they all aim to provide an enjoyable experience for the entire family. Participants are encouraged to relish the splendour of our state parks’ natural, cultural, and historical riches and to be motivated to make use of these local treasures throughout the year.

The executive director of the National Association of State Park Directors, Lewis Ledford, expressed his excitement about the enduring growth and triumph of the First Day Hikes program. This initiative has evolved into a cherished custom, allowing individuals and families to embrace the open air and commence the year with a commitment to health and well-being.

Participants will launch the year by exploring numerous state parks from coast to coast and beyond. Whether it’s embarking on a scavenger hunt hiking adventure at Deception Pass State Park’s Bowman Bay in Oak Harbor, Washington, witnessing a sunrise hike on the West Summit Trail at Pinnacle Mountain State Park in Little Rock, Arkansas, or strolling through the tropical hammock of Florida’s Fort Zachary Taylor State Park, there is a First Day Hike or related activity suitable for everyone, regardless of location, interest, or ability.

Hikers can select from a variety of guided hikes that cater to their comfort levels, including mountain and hill climbing, lakeside walks, forest trails, and wildlife expeditions. For those uninterested in or unable to hike, alternative activities are available at America’s state parks, such as boating, fishing, horseback riding, or simply enjoying a peaceful moment from a park picnic table or bench.

First Day Hikes originated at the Blue Hills Reservation State Park in Massachusetts in 1992; since 2012, all 50 states have been involved. America’s State Parks aspire to make 2024 a record-breaking year as the annual event approaches significant milestones, including 1 million miles, hiked and 500,000 participants in the program’s history.

To find out more about First Day Hikes near you, please visit stateparks.org/special-programs/first-day-hikes/. Share your January 1 hiking experience on social media using the hashtag #FirstDayHikes.

America’s State Parks is a coalition of state park systems in all 50 states. The National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) advocates for and promotes the state park systems across America, focusing on conserving and managing natural and cultural resources, offering high-quality outdoor recreational experiences, and connecting children and families to nature and the outdoors. With over 9,817 park areas encompassing more than 20 million acres of land and welcoming nearly 9 million visitors annually, state parks play a crucial role in preserving natural and cultural resources while providing guests with remarkable access to the outdoors. Learn more at stateparks.org.