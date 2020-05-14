Qatar Gives Away 100000 Tickets to Healthcare Professionals Around the World

Pin 0 Shares

Qatar Airways announced plans to offer 100,000 complimentary tickets to thank healthcare professionals across the globe for their efforts, commitment, and continuous dedication to patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you to all of the frontline healthcare professionals across the globe. Your tremendous efforts and incredible resilience have given us hope in these times of uncertainty,” the official statement read.

Healthcare professionals can fill in an online form to unlock a promotional code that will give them access to their complimentary Economy Class tickets, plus benefits:

Up to two complimentary return Economy Class tickets for the healthcare worker and a companion to any destination within the Qatar Airways network.

for the healthcare worker and a companion to any destination within the Qatar Airways network. 35% off at Qatar Duty-Free outlets at Hamad International Airport in Doha.

The eligible medical professions for the giveaway include doctor, nurse, medical practitioner, paramedic, pharmacist, lab technician, and clinical researcher. Only a limited number of promo codes will be distributed by country daily. To apply, passengers from the healthcare sector must fill in an online form including first and last name, email, profession, hospital, employment ID number, passport number, passport expiry date, date of birth, nationality, and country of employment.

The offer is valid until May 18, 2020, with the promo booking period lasting until November 28, 2020, for a travel window ending December 10, 2020.