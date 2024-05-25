Türkiye to Create Marine Parks in the Aegean Sea

In a calculated move, Türkiye initiated plans to map out its marine parks in the Aegean region after Greece announced the creation of two similar protected areas, the Turkish news outlet Daily Sabah reported on Thursday.

An anonymous Turkish official told Dail Sabah that the Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry will chart a course for establishing regional marine parks, citing media interaction restrictions.

According to the Turkish news outlet, Greece’s proposed park in the Aegean Sea will encompass a series of rocky islets spanning over 8,000 square kilometres, which make up 6.6% of the country’s territorial waters. The Ionian Sea park in western Greece will extend across 14,000 square kilometres, from the northern reaches of Kefalonia to Antikythira in the south, covering 11% of Greek waters. These parks will be monitored using advanced technologies like drones, satellites, and artificial intelligence starting in 2026, with restricted ship traffic and no construction activities permitted, reserving the areas for scientific research.

This marine park dispute exemplifies the two nations’ longstanding inability or unwillingness to cooperate on critical matters, threatening to disrupt the positive atmosphere in bilateral ties. Türkiye and Greece have endured decades-old disputes over legitimate rights and interests in the Aegean Sea, including disagreements on the continental shelf, territorial waters, and claims over small islands. The unilateral creation of marine parks in such a contested territory risks further exacerbating tensions if the two parties fail to find a cooperative formula.

Marine parks, designated areas to achieve ecological sustainability and enable marine recreational activities, can foster cooperation, contestation, and even regional conflict. The issue is sensitive as international law lacks clear guidance for transboundary marine conservation.

While Türkiye labelled Greece’s move as a “fait accompli,” Athens accused Ankara of “politicizing a environmental issue,” despite the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s stated readiness to cooperate in the Aegean Sea. Instead of reciprocal accusations, the two countries must find a solution to overcome this latest challenge posed by unilateral declarations of marine parks.