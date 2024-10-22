Final Season at Haunted Montrose: A Farewell to Fear

After 16 thrilling seasons, Georgia’s famed Haunted Montrose opens its doors for the final time. Founder Trey Cottle’s impending retirement marks the closing chapter for this beloved Halloween haunt. This October, visitors have one last opportunity to confront the chills and spooks at this renowned attraction. Don’t miss your chance to buy tickets now.

A Legacy of Terror

Established in 2008, Haunted Montrose is a verified ghost town that draws horror fans from far and wide. Nestled in the shadowy fringes of Montrose, Georgia, the site boasts four distinct haunted houses. Each house delivers a mix of spine-chilling suspense and heart-racing excitement, featuring themes from timeless horror tropes to contemporary frights. This range ensures visitors, whether seasoned scare enthusiasts or first-timers, will find something to unsettle their nerves.

Founder Trey Cottle expresses heartfelt gratitude:

This has been an incredible journey, and I’m so grateful to everyone who has made Haunted Montrose a success over the years. As I retire and close this chapter, I want to invite all Halloween lovers and longtime fans to join us for one last season of frights. Let’s make this final year the best one yet.

Pig Man, one of the terrifying residents of The Old Slaughter House. Image courtesy of Haunted Montrose

Season Finale Attractions

Diverse Haunted Houses : Presenting a variety of terrifying themes, along with familiar scares for returning fans.

: Presenting a variety of terrifying themes, along with familiar scares for returning fans. Authentic Ghost Town Feel : The haunting backdrop of Montrose adds to the authentic Halloween experience.

: The haunting backdrop of Montrose adds to the authentic Halloween experience. Farewell Celebrations: Special events and surprises throughout October will give fans more reasons to visit.

With a reputation for eerie settings and intense experiences, Haunted Montrose anticipates its busiest season yet. It’s famed for creating immersive moments that linger in memory long after the visit ends.

This ultimate season promises unmatched thrills, commencing on September 27 and culminating on Halloween night. Tickets are available now, and early reservations are recommended, as high demand is anticipated.

Take the chance to be part of Haunted Montrose’s grand conclusion. Embrace the final frights of this storied Halloween tradition.