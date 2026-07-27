Mount Olympus Added to UNESCO World Heritage List

Mount Olympus has been unanimously inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site during the 48th World Heritage Committee session in Busan, South Korea.

Listed as a “Mixed Site” (recognizing both exceptional natural biodiversity and ancient cultural value), making it only the third mixed site in Greece alongside Meteora and Mount Athos.

Home to nearly 2,000 plant species (including 27 found nowhere else on Earth) and vital populations of chamois and brown bears.

Greek ministries announced over 10 million euros in targeted funding to improve accessibility, environmental conservation, and local infrastructure around the mountain.

During its recent session in Busan, South Korea, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee unanimously voted to inscribe the “Greater Area of Olympus” on the prestigious World Heritage List. But this isn’t just another plaque for the trophy cabinet. Olympus was approved as a “Mixed Property”—meaning it passed the incredibly strict criteria for both outstanding natural value and cultural significance.

It’s a rare club. Greece now has 21 total UNESCO sites, but only three are mixed properties (joining the elite ranks of Meteora and Mount Athos).

While the mountain’s reputation as the mythical home of the Twelve Olympian Gods and the inspiration for Homer’s “many-peaked” epics is legendary, UNESCO was equally blown away by what’s growing and living on its slopes today.

Designated as Greece’s very first National Park back in 1938, Olympus is a true biodiversity ark. It’s home to 1,983 plant taxa (over 25% of all Greek flora), including 27 endemic species that exist nowhere else on Earth. It’s also a vital refuge for brown bears, rare birds of prey, and the largest population of wild goats (agrimia) in the country.

On the cultural side, the mountain’s mystique is physically anchored by the ancient city of Dion at its foothills, the sacred site where the worship of the Olympian gods actually took place.

Getting the title is one thing; protecting it is another. The Greek government has already pledged over €10 million in upcoming interventions specifically for Olympus. The focus will be on habitat conservation, improving trail accessibility for hikers, and ensuring sustainable development for the local communities in Pieria.

The decades-long push to get this dossier across the finish line was a massive collaborative effort between the Ministries of Culture and Environment, local authorities, and scientists. Now, the real work begins.

For travelers, this is the perfect excuse to book that hiking trip to Pieria. The gods might have moved on, but the mountain’s magic is very much intact—and now, the whole world is officially on notice to protect it.