Planning My Crete Wedding from Abroad: How Local Food and Wine Led to Authenticity

by Christina from Your Greek Wedding Guide

I was sitting on the patio at Manousakis Winery in Crete, twirling a glass of Moschato Spinas as the mountains shone golden in the afternoon sun. I had this unusual moment of realization. For one, it’s unlikely that any of the wineries we visited would become our eventual wedding venue. More importantly, I felt content about this. In the process, my fiancée and I had an amazing journey full of history and a rediscovery of my own Greek heritage through the stories of the wine and homemade food on the island.

We had been crossing Crete for two weeks and scouting possible wedding locations. What started with Pinterest boards was now real. What started as a checklist of places to cross off became a deeper journey. Somewhere in between filling up on the clay pot goat stew at Ntounias Taverna and discovering ancient grape varietals at Lyrarakis Winery, everything shifted. We weren’t planning a destination wedding in Greece anymore. We were discovering parts of Greece that commercially-minded Greek wedding packages often overlook.

The irony was not lost on me. Here I was, a Greek woman who’d been living abroad for over a decade. I was learning about my own culture through wine and food while attempting to organize my wedding. Sometimes you have to take a step back to realize what is staring you in the face.

Why We Ditched the Wedding Package Route

When organizing a destination wedding from abroad, all-inclusive deals can seem like the easy way out. Everything is arranged, stress reduced, details left to the professionals. The wedding planners guaranteed perfection, and I’m not going to lie, part of me was really tempted. Trying to arrange vendors across countries while you’re working full-time is hardly relaxing.

Somehow, those presentations came across as cookie-cutter. I could already hear my mom’s voice in the back of my head, analyzing every detail on the wedding day. And my meek response was that I just outsourced it. We had just seen three different packaged locations that frankly could have been copied/pasted from any Mediterranean island. They didn’t have much to do with Greece, where I’m from, or who I am. I began to feel we were going about it all wrong.

The majority of destination wedding venues across Europe focus on logistics and aesthetics. Breathtaking Instagrammable cliff-top ceremonies? Done. Immaculate reception areas? Of course. International cuisine that won’t offend anyone’s sensibilities? Check. What they don’t provide is any genuine connection to the location where you’re actually getting married. What cultural traditions make Greek weddings so unique? Well, you can pay extra for the bride to ride in on a Donkey (no lie).

The tipping point came in a conversation with a venue owner who explained that they host a destination wedding almost every day during the season. When I inquired about the possibility of reflecting local wine traditions or using indigenous suppliers, she seemed puzzled. We have our own supplier you’ll have to use. We eagerly tried a glass of their non-Cretan and imported wines. That’s when my fiancée and I glanced at each other and essentially said “nope.” We knew this island had much more to offer.

We figured that if we were going to bring our closest friends and family all the way to Crete from all over the world, we wanted them to have something truly Cretan. Not just a curated background for a photo-op that just happened to be in Greece. We wanted a party that could only take place here.

Let me walk you through some of the wine and food that truly shone with authenticity across our two-week journey.

Wine Discoveries That Changed Everything

Agia Triada Monastery: Where Traditions Live On

The Agia Triada Monastery is only a 20-minute drive from Chania, but it might as well be a 400-year drive back in time. The monastery was established in 1611 by Venetian noble brothers, the Tzagarolos family. Like select places on the island, it managed to escape Turkish destruction during the 1821 revolution, German occupation during World War II, and just about every other disaster imaginable.

The vitner working with the monastery gave us a tour of their wine cellar, discussing their practices and poured their crisp and mineral-rich Vidiano for a taste. A beautiful white wine with notes of apricot, gooseberry, and elderflower. What impressed me was not only the wine’s quality. It was learning about the journey he was on. His mission is to preserve the centuries-old Cretan tradition of wine-making by using old grape varieties, while gently adapting to modern practices to make excellent wine. This location has been producing wine for more than 400 years. That’s not only impressive; it’s profound.

Manousakis Winery: The Diaspora Story

When we visited Manousakis Winery, the story of the founder, Ted, really hit home. He had left Crete at the age of eleven in 1954 and established a prosperous life in America. Eventually, he felt Greece pulling him back home. When he decided to move back to cultivate vineyards in his birth village, he wasn’t merely producing wine. He was continuing hundreds of years of tradition and bringing it to modern times.

The Lefka Ori mountains in Western Crete surround Manousakis. From early on, Ted was passionate about making sure the grapes were organic. He also took the traditional Greek Rhoditis varietal and blended it with Syrah, which perfectly suits the climate. This all comes together in refreshing red, MRS. (Manousakis, Romeiko, Syrah). A medium-bodied wine with notes of blackberry and cherry, with gentle acidity.

Lyrarakis Winery: Rescuing What Almost Vanished Forever

Lyrarakis is another stop that stands out for its commitment to preserving authenticity. The Lyrarakis brothers spent decades saving local ancient grape varietals from extinction. They’d scour isolated mountain villages, sometimes locating a single remaining vine of types such as Dafni, Plyto, and Melissaki that hadn’t been commercially grown in generations.

When we tasted their Dafni wine, produced from grapes inscribed on Bronze Age pottery, I could tell how special it is. This white wine is liquid archaeology. Crisp, fresh, with an aroma of flowers, notes of herbal bay leaf, and rosemary. The brothers collaborate with 66 farmers in 138 vineyards, preserving genetic diversity and cultural knowledge that would otherwise be lost forever.

Food Discoveries That Completed the Picture

Ntounias Taverna: Where Time Stands Still in Clay Pots

Hidden in the mountain village of Drakona, the Ntounias Taverna feels like stepping into a living museum. The owner, Stelios, doesn’t use any modern conveniences. He has no electrical appliances, no gas burners, just wood fires and clay pots. Cretans have been cooking food this way for centuries.

The clay pot goat stew is unforgettable. Stelios tended the clay vessels over individual wood fires while explaining how his family survived the Turkish occupation by cooking this way. In fact, many of the dishes on Crete are derived from this way of cooking. They needed to remain hidden, with minimal signs of smoke or their location. The meat falls apart with the touch of a fork. It’s infused with smoky flavors that come from hours over real flames.

Throumbi Restaurant: Real Greek Hospitality in Action

Back in Chania town, we came across the Throumbi Restaurant on a side street lined with many small shops and local restaurants. Packed with both young and old, families and singles, this was clearly the place to be if you’re ‘in the know.’ These are exactly the types of spots that attract us.

The server’s face lit up when he realized I spoke Greek. He launched into passionate explanations about his dishes, switching between Greek and English for my fiancée’s benefit. We went through an array of their Cretan dishes and local meats. Always ordering too much, never disappointed. Their Tigania (slow-fried pork) really stands out in a unique, smoky, and slightly sweet paprika sauce. What makes you feel at home in Crete is the ritual at the end. Complimentary dessert, a shot of raki, and that deeper level of connection that only comes when you’re made to feel truly welcome. Here, this unique level of hospitality is known as Philoxenia (love towards a stranger).

Frosinis Garden: Dining by Candlelight Among Fruit Trees

Driving through Western Crete is the village of Neriana. Here we spotted a charming garden restaurant lit entirely by candles and oil lamps. Frosinis Garden operates without any electricity whatsoever. The family cooks everything in wood ovens and a traditional Cretan firepit grill (called Antikristo), which creates a surreal atmosphere among fruit trees. All the vegetables are grown and sourced in their garden. Not because it’s farm-to-table chic, but because that’s how people here have always done it.

Their pate, slow-roasted pork pork-belly over the wooden fire pit, was unlike anything we’d tasted. Nicely charred, with layers of flavor that integrated over hours of gentle heat. The whole experience felt like being invited to someone’s very special backyard party.

How This Changed Our Real Wedding

When our wedding day finally came, these wines and dishes became cultural ambassadors and storytellers. We incorporated a family-style buffet overflowing with food, Cretan delights, and an Antikristo open fire with grilled meats. We also brought in authentic local grape varietals, Vidiano, Romeiko, and Moschato Spinas, into the celebration. With every sip of wine and every bite, we were paying homage to the heritage that had been so well preserved on the island. Far from the postcard-curated reality trap we had nearly fallen into. Our wedding menu became a cultural journey that our guests still talk about today.

Your Own Authentic Exploration Journey

If you’re considering this approach, consider reaching out to family wineries and traditional tavernas directly, rather than going through wedding platforms. You’ll discover owners willing to create unique experiences, and you’ll get authentic pricing. Schedule your trip during the shoulder seasons when family businesses have more time for conversations and to engage with you.

Celebrating Wine Tourism Day

November 9th is Wine Tourism Day across Crete, when many local wineries open their doors with free wine tastings, tours, and cultural events. If you want to experience what made our journey so meaningful, this annual celebration is the perfect opportunity to discover the real Crete beyond the tourist packages.

The families behind the wineries and tavernas aren’t just preserving traditions, they’re keeping alive a culture that connects modern celebrations to thousands of years of history. For couples seeking authentic experiences, Crete offers something special. You can connect your celebration to the local culture while supporting families dedicated to preserving what exists nowhere else.