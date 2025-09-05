Crete Leads Greece in Summer Arrivals as Cyclades See Decline

The summer skies over Greece were busy in 2025, and the arrivals data show a clear winner: Crete. With 3 million international passengers touching down, the island reaffirmed its position as the country’s leading holiday hub.

Heraklion Airport: 2.1 million arrivals (+5.3%)

2.1 million arrivals (+5.3%) Chania Airport: 863,000 arrivals (+1.7%)

863,000 arrivals (+1.7%) Domestic flights to Crete: 811,000 arrivals (+11%)

While Crete soared, the Cyclades hit turbulence. International arrivals dropped by 7.4% overall, with Santorini leading the decline:

Santorini: 348,000 arrivals (-14.5% international, -21.9% domestic)

348,000 arrivals (-14.5% international, -21.9% domestic) Mykonos: +2.8% international, but domestic traffic fell -8.9%

+2.8% international, but domestic traffic fell -8.9% Paros: the lone bright spot, with a +6.3% gain in domestic arrivals

Macedonia, Dodecanese, Ionian Islands Show Gains

The northern gateway of Thessaloniki’s Macedonia Airport handled 1.5 million international arrivals, up 9.3%, feeding travel into Chalkidiki and beyond.

The Dodecanese islands remained strong, welcoming 2.4 million visitors (+1.4%):

Rhodes: 1.7 million (+1.3%)

1.7 million (+1.3%) Kos: 738,000 (+2.6%)

738,000 (+2.6%) Domestic arrivals across the Dodecanese: +5.5%

Over in the Ionian Sea, international traffic rose 4.5% to 2.2 million passengers:

Corfu: 1.1 million (+4.8%)

1.1 million (+4.8%) Zakynthos: 600,000 (+4.2%)

600,000 (+4.2%) Kefalonia: 214,000 (+3.2%)

214,000 (+3.2%) Aktion: 233,000 (+4.8%)

Smaller airports also made strides. Skiathos recorded 161,000 arrivals (+4.8% international, +11.3% domestic), and Kalamata saw 89,000 (+7.9% international). Kavala was impressed with the domestic growth of +25.9%.

Western Greece Steps Forward

The regional gateways of western Greece also drew more traffic. Aktion Airport, serving Lefkada, Epirus, and western mainland resorts, posted 232,700 arrivals (+4.8%). Araxos, the small airport linking holidaymakers to Ilia, welcomed more than 45,000 international visitors—a robust 13.1% increase.

Greece’s summer aviation story is one of contrasts. Crete, the Dodecanese, and the Ionian Islands showed resilience and growth, while Santorini and much of the Cyclades saw visitors drift elsewhere. The numbers suggest that while Greece remains a magnet for international travelers, shifting patterns are quietly redrawing the country’s tourism map.